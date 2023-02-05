Cheer DRAMA! Why Gabi Butler & La'Darius Marshall Are Feuding Right Now!

Buckle up, Perezcious readers, because there is a lot to break down here!

For those who have not seen the drama on TikTok yet, a feud has broken out between Gabi Butler and La’Darius Marshall – two former Navarro College cheerleaders from the Netflix docuseries Cheer – after some major bombshells were dropped. It all started when a 2018 picture of Gabi wearing blackface resurfaced on the internet a few weeks ago. She responded to the situation on Twitter, saying:

“In 2018, I was in my first year at Navarro College just prior to leaving for Daytona. All members of my rookie class were told by our veteran teammates we had to come to an initiation at CTA (the Allstar location off campus where we practiced). The veterans made us dress in all black and paint our faces; certain members wore ski masks as they did not have face paint. My rookie teammates, including a few who also happened to be people of color, were asked to do this, and we complied with the request as we did not want to get in trouble with said veterans.”

She also included “pictures and videos of some of my other rookie teammates who followed the same instructions,” adding:

“I am sorry I need to pull my teammates into this, but I have no choice but to speak the truth about this situation since the lie has been spread across social media.”

The 25-year-old athlete later said she did not refuse to participate at the time because she “never even heard of blackface and had no idea it was even a thing.” Um… being uneducated is not an excuse for what happened at all. But basically, she refused to apologize, admit she f**ked up, and handled the entire situation poorly. So enter La’Darius, who called out Gabi for blaming everyone else – specifically people of color:

“No, what we won’t do is throw the ‘other people of color’ under the bus. The rest of the minority’s spoke out against this, I personally talked to you and said that it was not a good idea. So no we didn’t all feel the same, I forgave you for it but don’t sit on here and LIE.”

When a fan asked if he was still friends with Gabi two days after clapping back, he responded:

“Yes, on my end. I always loved her but I have always told my friends the business when they were wrong. Right is right, wrong is wrong.”

Well, that seems to have changed because he went OFF while answering some fan questions about the situation on TikTok this week – and also made some shocking revelations about Gabi. When one person asked if he was supporting the cheerleader’s statements on the controversy, La’Darius claimed he was done backing her and claimed he only supported her because the two were exes! What?! He explained:

“I’ve been backing this bitch since we first started cheerleading when I was at Navarro. I’m tired. I’m no longer backing her. The only reason I was backing her is because we were sleeping together. That’s the only reason we dealt with each other, is because we were with each other. This girl literally slept in my dorm every single day when we were at Navarro.”

And he brought out receipts! The 24-year-old then shared several videos of himself and Gabi kissing and cuddling. See (below):

OMG!!!

Amid his posts, Gabi then went on Instagram Live to fire back at the claims, saying:

“I’m not afraid of you La’Darius Marshall. I’m not afraid of you, so if you want to keep running your mouth, keep running it, because it doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, people that want to talk smack, want to talk smack because they’re too bored or too lonely or too upset with things that have happened in their life. So I’m not going to let somebody tear me down and try to get to me because I am a light in this world and you’re darkness.”

The back-and-forth did not end there! He later dropped another clip on TikTok Thursday, calling Gabi a “dumba**” and saying she has no proof of whatever wrongdoings he has done before:

“You keep sitting there acting like I’m demonic and dark and twisted. The only demonic and dark and twisted things that I’ve ever done, and I can admit them, was ever mess around with you when you had a boyfriend. And I mean every single one of them. So for me, I’m not going to sit here and keep arguing with someone who’s really a liar.”

He proceeded to share a screenshot conversation between them from Snapchat, where she used the N-word. La’Darius also made several accusations of physical abuse within the cheer organization again, claiming that head coach Monica Aldama “choked” him at one point. You can see the rest of the receipt videos (below):

Wow…

