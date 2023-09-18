OMG! Cher & Alexander 'AE' Edwards Are Totally Back On! LOOK!

It looks like Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards have some major unfinished business!

On Friday, the exes were spotted dining at Beverly Hills hotspot Funke alongside rapper J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, as well as AE’s close friend and frequent collaborator Tyga. But wait, didn’t they break up in May?!

Related: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Split After 7 Years Of Marriage!

In photos obtained by multiple outlets, the two can be seen exiting the eatery in matching head-to-toe black ‘fits — hand in hand! Cher sported wide-legged black trousers with white piping and a matching black trench coat while letting her long, dark locks flow free. AE opted for a lengthy black puffer and black leather pants. See (below):

EXCLUSIVE: Cher, 77, and her ex Alexander Edwards, 37, spark rumors of rekindled romance as they hold hands on double date with J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer https://t.co/8YDOZDh47e — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 16, 2023

To be honest, the two look as radiant as ever in these pics… Could it be the look of love??

Sources close to the situation told DailyMail.com on Saturday that while the former lovers DID call it quits on their controversial relationship in May after sparking engagement rumors, they always stayed in touch — and now it looks like they can’t stop touching one another!

In the photos, AE escorted 77-year-old Cher, who is 40 years his senior btw, to a blacked-out SUV before opening the door for her and helping her in. Inside the rig, the two were spotted cuddling up as they giggled and leaned in to one another.

What breakup?! LOLz!

Are YOU rooting for Cher and AE as a couple?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]