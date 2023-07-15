Chris Evans’ Brother Goes To Bat From Him & His Relationship With Alba Baptista!

Scott Evans is sticking up for his older brother Chris Evans and his relationship with Alba Baptista!

News broke last year that the 42-year-old actor had been dating the 25-year-old Warrior Nun actress. There had been some whispers of their romance after eagle-eyed fans noticed she followed Chris and his family on Instagram. But People confirmed their relationship in November, revealing the couple had been an item “for over a year.” Chris and Alba made things official on the ‘gram weeks later. And sorry fans, these two seem in it for the long haul! An Us Weekly source previously said:

“Chris and Alba have gotten serious. This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever. They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight. Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down.”

That’s amazing for Chris and Alba! However, people were not too thrilled the Marvel star was no longer single, and they were not afraid to vocalize their displeasure over that fact on the internet. Some even went as far as to say they felt “betrayed” over the relationship! Crazy, right? But you know what Scott Evans has to say to the social media critics? Enough with the hate!

During an appearance on The Viall Files podcast, the 39-year-old Barbie star defended Chris’ relationship. He opened up to host Nick Viall about how “hard” it has been for his sibling to date in the past due to how fans attacked his girlfriends, saying:

“It’s tough with everything … in the world, people can ruin things pretty quickly. It’s not getting better, it’s only getting worse. The way people can be can make it pretty hard to date someone like that. Because you think, ‘I’m just dating a person, he’s a guy’ and all of a sudden it’s article after article, after article, … [and] everybody [is] just being like you are a piece of crap to anybody he’s tried to date and just destroying them. You can only take that for so long and it makes relationships kind of hard for him.”

Scott further shared that he’s received messages from Chris’ fans confessing their love for the Captain America: The First Avenger star. Some even referred to Scott as their “brother-in-law!” What! That’s taking things way too far! He continued:

“It’s been a slow burn over the years [for Chris’ career], it’s not like he catapulted into fame. We watched the internet happen. Twitter wasn’t around when he first started making movies so being able to just see it all … and what can happen … it can be a dark place and people can get very bold.”

But how does the Grace and Frankie alum feel about Chris and Alba dating? Although Scott is protective of his sibling, he “approves” of the relationship and loves to see how happy they are together. As long as they’re both happy, that is what matters most. And if people are real fans of Chris, they would know this as well. You can watch the entire interview (below):

