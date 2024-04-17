Christine Quinn Accuses Ex Of 'Malicious' Child Abuse, Manipulating DURING Temporary Restraining Order -- She Wants Full Custody Of Their Son!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Christine Quinn is fighting for full custody of her 2-year-old son Christian Georges amid her messy split from Christian Richard Dumontet.

On Tuesday night, Page Six discovered that the Selling Sunset star had filed court documents on Monday asking for full legal and physical custody of the 2-year-old boy. She claimed that her estranged husband “perpetrated acts of domestic violence and child abuse against [her] son and [her].” In the docs, she declared:

“I reported these acts of abuse to law enforcement because they were true and because I feared for our safety.”

As Perezcious readers know, the couple’s relationship struggles took center stage in mid-March when Dumontet was arrested twice following a domestic dispute in which he allegedly threw a bag with a glass bottle in it at his wife. The bag and bottle allegedly missed her, but ultimately hit and injured their child. (FYI, he has denied this recounting of the events.)

Related: Christine Quinn ‘Felt Unsafe’ For Months In ‘Toxic’ Marriage

Now, as she fights for child support, the real estate agent is doubling down on her accusations. She began by claiming that her ex has not followed through with his responsibility of paying off their son’s hospital bills from when he was born in May 2021 — totaling a debt of at least $100,000! Apparently, the Netflix personality wants the tech businessman to fulfill “unpaid hospital bills related to the birth of the parties’ son, in an amount over $100,000 (total amount to be determined).” He reportedly said he’d pay the bills but then allowed them to go into collections, which “severely” impacted her credit.

As for why she wants full custody of the toddler, the 35-year-old noted that she’d like to take her child to Texas, where her family lives. However, she cannot do that without permission from her ex right now. She also wants her ex to be “restricted from any visits with [their] child due to the reasons set forth in [her] attached declaration.”

So, about those icky abuse allegations. Christine reiterated that Christian has an alleged history of mental health issues and a pattern of alleged domestic violence, again detailing the time he allegedly threw dog poop at her. But she also claimed he has continued trying to mess with her — even amid their current legal battle! In an incident last week, the reality star alleged that her husband used his mother Nancy Dumontet to manipulate her and her legal team. Her baby daddy allegedly asked her to call Nancy with their son because she’d suffered a heart attack — but that was an apparent lie! Quinn stated:

“She did not suffer a heart attack. This attempt to exploit a family member’s false medical condition is yet another attempt by Christian to manipulate me, my attorneys, and even his own attorneys. I am extremely concerned that Christian will go to any lengths necessary, including great emotional manipulation, as a means to monitor my activity while the restraining order is in effect.”

As we previously covered, Christine was granted a temporary restraining order against Dumontet — and his attempt at getting a restraining order was denied. Per the judge’s ruling, she was supposed to be given full and sole access to the marital home, too. But she argued that hasn’t been the case! Claiming Christian changed the codes of their LA home, she argued:

“He has maliciously denied me access to my home, which contains all of my personal belongings and all of our son’s food and belongings. … He has locked me and our 2-year-old son out of our house in violation of both orders.”

Jeez!

Quinn was supposed to have access to the home until at least today, Wednesday, when a hearing will determine if the protective order will be made permanent. So, it’s obviously not good if Christian really restricted her access this whole time!

By the way, the RealOpen founder has not reacted to the latest filing yet. However, he was the one to file for divorce on April 5, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the separation. And in that filing, he requested sole legal and physical custody of their son, as well — though he would allow Christine to have visitation rights in his claim.

Oof. This is continuing to be a real head-to-head battle. Hopefully, the hearing this week will bring some resolution to this legal fight! Reactions? Share them in the comments (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Christine Quinn/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]