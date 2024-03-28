Christine Quinn Ditches Engagement Ring For New Bling In First Appearance Since Alleged Domestic Dispute With Estranged Husband!

Out with the old and in with the new!

On Wednesday, Christine Quinn stepped out for the first time since her estranged husband Christian Dumontet’s domestic violence arrest to attend an event for the Xerjoff Perfume Collection in Los Angeles. As we’ve reported, he was taken into custody last week for felony assault with a deadly weapon after an alleged domestic dispute at their home in the Hollywood Hills. Christian allegedly threw a bag with a glass bottle at the real estate agent, but it reportedly hit their 2-year-old son and injured him.

Related: Selling Sunset‘s Chelsea Lazkani Files For Divorce From Husband Jeff After 7 Years!

Afterward, Christine got an emergency protective order against her hubby which banned him from their house. However, he disobeyed the order almost immediately and returned after being released on bond from custody. That resulted in him getting arrested again. Since then, Christian filed his own restraining order against Christine, claiming she submitted a false police report. (That request of his was later denied.) The former reality star then fired back at him, accusing Christian of faking a suicide attempt to “test” her, urinating on their floor, throwing dog feces at her, and more.

It has been a messy situation — to put it mildly. But despite the tumultuous time in her life at this point, she appeared to be all smiles for the cameras for this perfume outing! As is typical for the Selling Sunset alum, she came dressed to impress for the night. At the event, she sported a strapless gold gown with embroidered jewels, a high slit, and a feathered bottom. She accessorized the look with earrings, a cuff bracelet, a purse, and a ring on that finger. Yes, really!!

However… it was NOT her engagement ring from Christian! She appears to have swapped the massive sparkler she typically wears on her left ring finger for a silver band with a big blue marquise-cut rock! Small diamonds also seemed to surround the gem based on snaps at the shindig. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Christine Quinn swaps Christian Richard engagement ring for new jewelry https://t.co/VawPNNnSvU pic.twitter.com/v34MBI0BBk — Page Six (@PageSix) March 28, 2024

Stunning!

It is unknown what Christine did with her engagement ring, how this new jewelry came about, and/or why she chose to rock it here. Regarding her old band, tho, if she wants a suggestion for the future, she could take a page from Emily Ratajkowski‘s book and turn it into a divorce ring! Of course, that may have to wait. Christine hasn’t even filed to end her marriage yet. However, it is coming! A source told Us Weekly she is “planning on filing for divorce” from Christian following the domestic violence incident. So change is still afoot here! Reactions to this new rockin’ ring, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Selling Sunset/Netflix, MEGA/WENN]