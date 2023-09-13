Quote Of The Day!

“I was thinking about the hookups that I had had with a girl and decided to write this song. I wasn’t afraid of how it would affect my career … it was more so like coming to terms with it myself, like I didn’t actually come out as bisexual until I was 24 or 25. I think coming from a Christian household made me nervous for that.” – Demi Lovato reflecting on Cool For The Summer — the singer’s 2015 hit single about a sexual relationship with an unnamed female celebrity, via The Howard Stern Show

[Image via Demi Lovato/Instagram.]