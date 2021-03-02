Demi Lovato Says She 'Accidentally Lost Weight' Due To 'Divine Wisdom And Cosmic Guidance'!

There’s no shortage of confidence here right now for the beloved singer!

Demi Lovato popped up on Instagram on Monday afternoon with an interesting new post about her health and physical well-being. In it, she revealed to the world that she’s lost weight, showing off a video reel of herself wearing pants far too big for her svelte mid-section.

But she didn’t make the announcement to promote some new diet trend or exercise fad or anything like that! Quite the opposite, in fact! As the 28-year-old pop star was quick to note in a message along with the repeating reel, her weight loss was apparently entirely a product of listening to her body and being at one with the world around her. Yes, really!

The pop princess wrote (below):

“Accidentally lost weight. I don’t count calories any more. I don’t exercise any more. I don’t restrict or purge. And I especially I [sic] don’t live my life accordingly to the diet culture… and I’ve actually lost weight. This is a different experience. But I feel full. Not of food. But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance, Peace, Serenity, Joy, and Love.”

Inneresting! That’s quite the health plan…

Here’s the full post, along with the looping reel showing off the I Love Me singer’s new figure (below):

Wow! As Lovatics know, the star has been candid about struggling with eating disorders as a child in the spotlight, so embracing her body through all of its changes is huge to see.

Hours later, Demi popped back up on her IG Stories, throwing more self-love in the mix:

Love it!

For a lot of reasons, all this is obviously an eye-opening admission — “divine wisdom and cosmic guidance” isn’t your average everyday health plan! And as with any weight loss or fitness regimen, don’t take any of Demi’s advice without consulting your doctor first! Duh!!

But still, the songstress’ experience here speaks to the larger idea of really settling down and listening to her body. In that regard, at least, it seemed like this was relatable to a lot of her fans. While there was certainly some mixed reaction in the comments section, followers left Lovato lots of love after her health reveal (below):

“Wow I feel this deep. Very deep.” “Im proud of you girlie” “Yes ma’am listen to your body’s need that’s all that matters.” “Your experience may vary, but very great point… Thank you.” “Thank you for sharing your journey with us, it helps more than you can imagine!!” “the strength in this makes me happy”

How ’bout that? There’s something to be said for intuition! What do y’all think about Demi’s big reveal, Perezcious readers?! Definitely not the most traditional way to lose weight, but hey, if it works for her… We just hope whatever she does is safe and helpful, especially considering all the past health issues she’s had in her life!

Sound OFF with your take on the singer’s weight loss words down in the comments (below)!

