RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Is Pregnant At 49 After Devastating Miscarriage

Oh, what a happy day!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Diana Jenkins is pregnant with another baby! According to a source via People on Tuesday, the reality star and her fiancé Asher Monroe are incredibly excited about the news and doing everything they can to ensure a smooth pregnancy following a previous miscarriage. The insider explained:

“Diana and Asher are filled with joy. What a wonderful time of year to get news like this! So far, everything is perfect and she feels great.”

Yay!!

As a precaution, the 49-year-old mother is on bed rest from here on out and “doing everything she can to protect her new blessing.” Aw! We’re wishing her nothing but the best this time around!

The internet has been abuzz with the news since Page Six first revealed the baby blabber on Friday, noting her pregnancy as the reason she skipped the People’s Choice Awards. A source close to the star told the outlet she’s “a few weeks pregnant,” adding:

“She’s feeling great, but because of her health history, she’s on bed rest.”

Diana currently shares son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins, and daughter Eliyanah, 2, with Monroe. During Season 12 of RHOBH, she revealed she had conceived her fourth child (and second with Asher) in recent years, but suffered a life-threatening miscarriage.

After learning she was pregnant, the entrepreneur went in for a consultation with her doctor, who tragically revealed her unborn child had passed away weeks before. To avoid infection, she was forced to deliver a stillborn child. We cannot imagine how difficult that must have been… Opening up about the tragedy, the source told Page Six:

“She and Asher are very excited about the new baby, but they’re being very cautious, obviously — because she’s only a few weeks pregnant and because of what she’s been through in her fertility journey.”

Despite some nerves, she is looking forward to a new addition and “loves every minute of motherhood.” As of now, many fans and famous friends have taken to her social media to share their congratulations, including Kathy Hilton. Responding to one fan, Diana shared:

“Long way to go but thank you”

Sending her and Asher lots of love and good vibes as the pregnancy progresses! Such great news!

