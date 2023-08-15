Donald Trump & 18 OTHERS Charged With Election-Stealing Conspiracy In Georgia!

Donald Trump‘s fourth indictment. That’s the silk gift one, right?

In a shocking turn of events for anyone who wasn’t paying attention to what the 45th President was up to before and during his time in office — and for those who were paying such close attention that their faith in the legal system has already been eroded — Trump is now facing criminal prosecution.

The latest indictment is from the state of Georgia, where the ex-president allegedly tried to overturn the election results — along with a slew of… henchmen? Goons? What’s the legal term here?

According to the indictment, Trump and his allies “refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the the election in favor of Trump.” They are ALL charged under RICO — the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations act, which has been used to for years to charge criminal organizations like the mob. It’s used when each member did different things, but they all worked together to commit a larger crime — in some cases it’s drug distribution, in this case it’s trying to steal the election.

Trump and his cronies are accused of committing various acts in furtherance of this conspiracy, including stealing election data, breaking into voting machines, making false statements, pressuring public officials to go along with their plot, and enlisting Trump supporters to fraudulently pose as the state’s electors — known as the “fake electors” scheme. They tried this in other states, too.

Notable fellow indictees include Kanye West‘s former publicist Trevian V. Kutti, “America’s Mayor” Rudy Giuliani, Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Trump lawyer Sidney Powell. Here’s the full list:

Donald J. Trump – former star of Celebrity Apprentice, former seller of steaks, banned from charity work for self-dealing

– former star of Celebrity Apprentice, former seller of steaks, banned from charity work for self-dealing Rudy Giuliani – Trump attorney, facing 13 charges, including false allegations of election fraud which resulted in death threats for election workers

– Trump attorney, facing 13 charges, including false allegations of election fraud which resulted in death threats for election workers Mark Meadows – Trump White House Chief of Staff, charged with solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

– Trump White House Chief of Staff, charged with solicitation of violation of oath by public officer John Eastman – Trump attorney, facing 7 charges, allegedly behind the “fake electors” scheme

– Trump attorney, facing 7 charges, allegedly behind the “fake electors” scheme Kenneth Chesebro – attorney, allegedly worked on the “fake electors” scheme

– attorney, allegedly worked on the “fake electors” scheme Jeffrey Bossert Clark – Trump DOJ official

– Trump DOJ official Jenna Lynn Ellis – Trump attorney, charged with solicitation of violation of oath by public officer

– Trump attorney, charged with solicitation of violation of oath by public officer Ray Stallings Smith III – attorney, facing 12 charges, including working on the “fake electors” scheme

– attorney, facing 12 charges, including working on the “fake electors” scheme Robert David Cheeley – Georgia attorney, facing 10 charges, including perjury and working on the “fake electors” scheme

– Georgia attorney, facing 10 charges, including perjury and working on the “fake electors” scheme Michael A. Roman – Philadelphia GOP operative, facing 7 charges, including working on the “fake electors” scheme

– Philadelphia GOP operative, facing 7 charges, including working on the “fake electors” scheme David James Shafer – Georgia GOP chair, facing 8 charges, including impersonating a public officer and forgery

– Georgia GOP chair, facing 8 charges, including impersonating a public officer and forgery Shawn Micah Tresher Still – Georgia state Senator, facing 7 charges, including impersonating a public officer and forgery.

– Georgia state Senator, facing 7 charges, including impersonating a public officer and forgery. Stephen Cliffgard Lee – Illinois police chaplain, facing 5 charges, including attempting to influence witnesses – he allegedly threatened election workers

– Illinois police chaplain, facing 5 charges, including attempting to influence witnesses – he allegedly threatened election workers Harrison William Prescott Floyd – director of Black Voices for Trump, facing 3 charges, including attempting to influence witnesses

– director of Black Voices for Trump, facing 3 charges, including attempting to influence witnesses Trevian V. Kutti – Kanye West’s former publicist, facing charges of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses

– Kanye West’s former publicist, facing charges of conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and influencing witnesses Sidney Powell – Trump lawyer, facing 7 counts, including conspiracy to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit computer trespass

– Trump lawyer, facing 7 counts, including conspiracy to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit computer trespass Cathleen Alston Latham – former GOP chair of Coffee County, facing 11 charges related to the “fake electors” scheme and breaking into voting machines

– former GOP chair of Coffee County, facing 11 charges related to the “fake electors” scheme and breaking into voting machines Scott Graham Hall – Atlanta businessman, facing 7 charges related to stealing election data

– Atlanta businessman, facing 7 charges related to stealing election data Misty Hampton aka Emily Misty Hayes – Coffee County election director, facing 7 charges related to stealing election data

It’s a LOT, right? But making it simpler in her statement after the filing, Georgia DA Fani Willis explained:

“Georgia, like every state, has laws that allow those who believe that results of the election are wrong, whether because of intentional wrongdoing, or unintentional error to challenge those results in state courts.”

If they’d really believed the election was “stolen” as Trump has so often claimed, they could have used those legal avenues to challenge it. (Spoiler alert: they also did that and it was proven in court time and time again that they were wrong!) But Willis says in Georgia these people took a different route and “engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result.” And the indictment, which you can read in full HERE, lays out how they did it.

Willis has given all defendants until August 25 to turn themselves in to be arrested. And unlike other cases, in Fulton County, GA, we do expect a mugshot of Donald Trump.

