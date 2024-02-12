Drake Won MILLIONS On Super Bowl Bet -- And Now He Says He'll Give It To Random Fan At His Concert!

Drake came out of the Super Bowl a lot richer — and now a lucky fan is about to become a millionaire because of it!

Ahead of the highly anticipated faceoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Nonstop rapper bet big on the Chiefs. Smart man!! They won 25-22 in overtime, after all. And Drizzy revealed on his Instagram Story that he placed a whopping $1.15 MILLION (!) on the Missouri-based team through the Stake sports betting app, with which he has a partnership. He told fans that if he won, he’d give it away to a random fan in attendance at his St. Louis concert at the Enterprise Center on Monday! OMG! He wrote over a screenshot of his bet:

“If I win somebody getting super blessed at the show tmrw”

Damn!!

Well, it’s time to put his money where his mouth is because we all know the Chiefs took the game and Drake won big! After the game wrapped, he posted another screenshot showing off his estimated payout after the win, which was $2.346 MILLION big ones! Holy s**t! That’s a Rich Flex!

No joking, one fan really is about to be “super blessed”! And how about that synchronicity that Missouri is home to the Super Bowl winners AND the soon-to-be Drake lottery winner! LOLz!

He added in his caption:

“I can’t bet against the swifties @stake”

Ha! He’s got that right! We wonder what Taylor Swift thinks?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share in the comments down below!

