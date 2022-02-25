Now we are finally understanding more about why Pete Davidson jumped off the ‘Gram so quickly after he first re-joined the social media app!

As we’ve been reporting, the 28-year-old comedian popped back up on Instagram earlier this month with a new account that quickly was followed by TONS of people, including one notable fan in particular…

He didn’t post much of anything on that account for a while, before diving in with one single post promoting a new film project. But soon thereafter, he wiped away his presence from the Meta-owned social media site altogether! And worse still, Kanye West tried to take credit for the deletion!!!

Perezcious readers will recall how Kanye posted his own new content to IG on Thursday, detailing how the Hurricane rapper believed he was the one responsible for pushing the King of Staten Island star away from social media.

In fact, the 44-year-old rapper’s boast was a disturbingly narcissistic claim of credit for having seen Kim Kardashian‘s boyfriend remove himself from the digital community (below):

“Ran Skete off the gram. Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Yeah, so now, as it turns out, that is definitely NOT the case!

Despite the Jesus Walks performer’s alleged assertion, Pete did NOT deactivate due to Kanye’s actions, or those of the rapper’s most fervent and clout-seeking fans.

A source close to the Saturday Night Live star laid out the situation in plain detail for Page Six, revealing the real reason why Pete stepped away from the social media site (below):

“Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post, he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with.”

Honestly, that makes a lot of sense.

And it’s very wise from a mental health perspective — and a career-focused perspective, too!

Pete has a lot of things going on right now, anyways. The Meet Cute star is busy with “several big film projects” as we speak, according to that very same insider. So, Davidson apparently decided that it would be better to step away from Insta and focus on the stuff that really matters:

“[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life. Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media.”

Smart!

And admirably motivated, as far as Pete’s surging career prospects and life goals are concerned!

Come to think of it, Pete and Kim are becoming quite the power couple… While Kanye is over there just posting and posting and posting (and deleting and deleting and deleting) on Instagram…

Just saying!!!

What say U, though, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF about Pete, Kanye, Kim, and all the IG drama down in the comments (below)…

