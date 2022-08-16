Is Amy Schumer Shading Tom Holland? Watch Her Joke About Celebs Taking Breaks From Social Media For Mental Health!

Is this a case of very poor timing, or is Amy Schumer not-so-subtly taking a shot at Tom Holland with this new video?!

Either way, it’s at least pretty awkward, if not outright shade!

The 41-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Monday with an “important mental health announcement.” In the short video clip, the Trainwreck star joked she was going to “do more social media” in lieu of watching reality TV. Undoubtedly, her video made light of celebs who have said they are taking breaks from online life for their well-being recently. Most notably, that’s been Holland, who announced days ago that he was stepping back from using social media to better manage his outlook.

In her new IG clip, the Life & Beth star spoke directly to fans with her tongue-in-cheek announcement:

“Hey, y’all. I’ve decided for my own mental health, to do more social media. I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me. And it’s helping this pimple patch and this breakout.”

The Snatched actress added:

“And being in my 40s, it’s actually really good for me to watch all of Love Island and all of The Bachelors. Whether in paradise or just normal mansions. So you’ll be seeing a lot more of me on social media just for my physical and mental wellbeing.”

You can watch Amy’s video (below):

Hmmm…

Amy’s celeb friends seemed to love the sarcastic quips. Orlando Bloom popped up in the comments with this response:

“This honesty is so beautiful and vulnerable. I’m here [for] you, your real, live, friend.”

Amber Tamblyn doubled down on Schumer’s shady spoof, responding:

“Finally a sensible take!”

Fellow comedian Chelsea Handler wrote:

“I like when you start videos with hey y’all.”

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer added three laughing emojis, too. Even the “Food God” Jonathan Cheban added his own series of laughing emojis looking for comment clout. Because of course he did…

But should it be so blasé to see everyone on board with Schumer’s social media needling?? As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, Spiderman star Holland revealed his social media hiatus just one day before Schumer’s sarcastic “announcement.” So the timing her is super sus! Just saying!

In a candid and very serious post of his own on IG at the time, Holland explained to his followers:

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Tom was serious about that. It clearly means something to him! So to compare Amy’s obviously un-serious video to that heartfelt reveal is, uhhhh, well, it’s maybe not the best timing for Amy’s take. To put it mildly!! What do y’all think, tho, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about Amy, Tom, and celebs on social media down in the comments (below)…

