Florence Pugh & New Man Seen Wearing MATCHING RINGS On Valentine's Day Date After Zach Braff Split!

Has Florence Pugh found herself a new man?!

The Don’t Worry Darling star was spotted walking hand-in-hand with a new guy on Valentine’s Day! In photos obtained by Page Six, the 27-year-old was seen with a man named Charlie Gooch — and they were wearing matching bands on their ring fingers!

In the pics, the pair can be seen in casual clothes as they sat outside at a garden pub sipping wine and smoking cigarettes. They didn’t worry about showing a little PDA as they mingled outside the London establishment either, both holding hands and sharing a big hug. Cute!

Related: Florence Answers Her ONLY Question About Don’t Worry Darling Messiness

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

You’re gonna wanna head over HERE to get a look at their matching rings! Could they be showing off promise rings already??

The duo was first photographed together in December while partying after the British Fashion Awards (see HERE). Little is known about Charlie, who was identified by DeuxMoi. According to an anonymous tipster, the mystery man might be an English “normie who she went to school with (in Oxford),” but that has not yet been confirmed. If they did go to school together, maybe they’re just old pals? Hmm…

This apparent Valentine’s Day date comes months after Florence announced her split from Zach Braff. The controversial couple were together since April 2019 when they met on the set of his short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There. They went on to quarantine together during the coronavirus pandemic, posting cute couple pics on social media — but caught heat for their massive age difference. He’s a full 20 years older! In April 2020 as the actress took to socials to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday, she was met with an onslaught of criticism for the relationship, which she promptly defended, saying in a video:

“On Monday, I posted a photo in honor of Zach’s birthday and I wrote a birthday message underneath. Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted, I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid—basically bullying someone on my page. It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I’ve had to turn off the comments on my page. I’ve never been an Instagram page that encourages that. I’ve never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe.”

Related: Olivia Wilde Reflects On ‘Selfish’ & ‘Crippling’ Love After Harry Styles Split!

The Little Women star continued:

“I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place. The abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you are throwing at me, and I don’t want those followers. I do not want to have to be protecting my comments every time I post a picture of him. I really hope that I can continue this relationship with a lot of you.”

Despite all the defense, the romance apparently wasn’t meant to last. In August 2022, Florence confirmed they’d called things off privately, telling Harper’s Bazaar:

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on. We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Perhaps all this former drama is why she’s being more secretive about her (potential) new man this time around?? We’d certainly understand her desire for privacy after dealing with everyone’s opinions last time! But what do you make of the sighting and those matching rings, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Zach Braff/Instagram]