Florida Nurse Chokes & Then Bites Uber Driver In VICIOUS Unprovoked Attack!

A Florida nurse allegedly choked an Uber driver and bit him on the back of the neck in an ugly unprovoked attack during a ride last week!

It all went down in St. Petersburg, Florida, where 22-year-old Michael Hassey Jr. was driving for the ride-share service when he picked up 55-year-old Michele Stilwell (mugshot above, left inset) from a restaurant in Tampa.

Related: Re-Live All Of The Wackiest, Wildest, Weirdest Florida Man Stories EVER!

According to Hassey, who spoke to both the police and local news outlets after the incident, Stilwell allegedly fell asleep in his car while he was driving. Minutes later, she suddenly woke up, lunged at him, and wrapped both of her hands around his neck. Immediately, Hassey pulled over and tried to get Stilwell to stop, but by then she’d allegedly “crawled forward onto the center console,” and bit “deeply” into the back of his neck, drawing blood.

With Stilwell behind him, Hassey was “unable to defend himself,” and it took a couple of passersby to help the poor driver eventually free himself from her grip. As Hassey escaped the car, Stilwell rolled into the driver’s seat, but police got on scene before she could do anything else, thankfully.

Hassey told WFLA8 that the woman suddenly started screaming “my daughter” immediately after waking up from her mini-nap prior to the attack, and that’s when she apparently lunged forward and attacked him. The poor Uber driver added (below):

“She started screaming curse words at me and slapped me in the face. She sinks into my neck like a pit bull, shaking her head and stuff. I didn’t put my hands back on her because I have two sisters and I was raised to never put my hands on a female.”

So random and unnerving! Unfortunately, Hassey did also mention that the incident was so “emotionally traumatizing” that he’s already seeking help from a psychologist and plans to “stay away from Uber” as a way to earn income. Wow!

Related: Florida Man Accused Of Stealing Millions In COVID-19 Relief Funds To Buy Lamborghini!

Hassey also reached out to the company multiple times after the attack; days later, a representative finally got into contact with the wounded driver. An Uber spokesperson shared a statement about the incident with local Florida media outlets, saying (below):

“What’s been described is disturbing. Violence of any kind is not tolerated on the Uber app, and we immediately removed the rider’s access as soon as this was reported to us.”

Good! Stilwell, who has been a registered nurse in Florida since 1996, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and tampering with a witness — both felony charges in the Sunshine State. Eventually, she was released on a $15,000 bond. It’s unclear what exactly led her to physically attack the driver, though arresting officers did check a box on her arrest report indicating she was “under the influence of alcohol.”

Below, you can see more about the violent incident and its aftermath from local news station WFLA8:

Wow…

What the f**k is up with all the crazy, violent people that seem to inhabit Florida?! Seriously! Thankfully Hassey appears to be physically OK after all that. Seriously, though, it’s awful to hear about the emotional trauma that still lingers. Here’s hoping he makes a full recovery physically and mentally, and some justice can be served in regards to the attack itself.

[Image via WFLA8/YouTube/Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office]