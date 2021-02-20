Gia Giudice Responds To Jackie Goldschneider Spreading Rumor She 'Snorts Coke' On RHONJ Premiere

Gia Giudice chimed in via Instagram Stories in the midst of the “coke” analogy situation.

In case y’all missed it, here’s the TLDR version. During the season 11 premier of RHONJ on February 17, Teresa Giudice alleged that Jackie Goldschneider‘s husband, Evan Goldschneider, cheated on the 44-year-old with someone at his gym. Jackie instantly shot back by defending her husband and suggesting it was all some cray cray rumor.

Right, so, not cool on Teresa to be starting that potential nonsense. But the next part of the story gets even dicier. The former lawyer ended up fighting back by bringing Teresa’s daughter, Gia, into the mix — and claimed that the rumors about her husband were analogous with rumors about Gia snorting coke in the bathroom.

Related: Kanye West ‘Resigned To Reality’ After Kimye Divorce Hits — Here’s How He’s Dealing With It

Uuuuuuh, yeaaaaaah. Probably not a great idea bringing someone’s child into it. But, hey, at least this time TerJackie didn’t end up in a physical fight.

Anywhoooo, we digress…

Jackie defended her choice to bring up the 20-year-old, claiming she legitimately was just trying to make an analogy. The author told Us:

“I wasn’t starting a rumor about Gia. I was giving an analogy. I think that like almost everyone will say that that’s an analogy and the truth is that there’s no one else in Teresa’s life that I can make her understand. When you say something about someone you love, whether or not it’s true, it hurts, you know? So, I don’t regret that because if I was saying something nasty about Gia, then I would regret it. But I was giving an analogy, which it was pretty clear to almost everyone.”

So, we do kind of get what she’s saying here, it just wasn’t the coolest way to go about using an analogy to get a point across.

In any case, Gia responded by reposting a statement written by Appian Entertainment’s Karianne Fischbach. The statement read:

“Gia is a wonderful, smart, strong and beautiful human being and what was done to her tonight was wrong on so many levels. For a grown ass ‘I’m so so smart I’m lawyer’ woman to bring Gia’s name into an argument & place an accusation with such a weighted consequence is inconceivable.”

Aww, well, it’s nice to see that Fischbach came to Gia’s defense. We’re super doubtful that any of this will help to resolve the ongoing fighting between Teresa and Jackie. But, hey, at least for now everyone seems to be in agreement that people’s children should just simply stay out of it.

But do you think, Perezious readers? Sound off in the comments below!

[Image via Gia Giudice/Instagram & Jackie Schneider/Instagram]