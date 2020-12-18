Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Pic Of Daughter’s 'First Snow' In NYC!

Prepare yourselves for some cuteness overload!

On Thursday night, Gigi Hadid posted an adorbs photo on Instagram of her 3-month-old daughter experiencing “her first snow.” The 25-year-old supermodel posed in an empty New York City street, all bundled up in a long black coat, oversized scarf, black face mask, and a hat. Her little one was, of course, tucked away from the winter storm in a stroller.

Related: Did Taylor Swift Reveal The Name Of Gigi & Zayn’s Daughter On Evermore?!

Ch-ch-check out the new momma’s post (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

AWWW!

Earlier, Gigi also shared a clip of the snowfall outside her window to her Instagram Story, and it honestly makes us wish we were there!

She and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together in September, sharing the happy news on social media. The Pillowtalk singer confirmed the arrival with this heartfelt message on Twitter:

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful … to try to put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

The model followed suit with this touching photo of their bundle of joy holding the One Direction alum’s hand on Instagram, captioning:

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Are U living for this cute content from Gigi as much as we are? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & Gigi Hadid/Instagram]