Grimes & Elon Musk's OTHER Baby Momma Finally Come Face-To-Face After 'Let Me See My Son' Drama!

Grimes is doing damage control after a recent post left social media users concerned over her parenting arrangement with Elon Musk.

Last week, the Oblivion singer responded on X (Twitter) to author Walter Isaacson’s post showing Elon and Shivon Zilis with their twin babies. Isaacson, of course, is the guy who penned the Tesla founder’s new biography, Elon Musk — which has already given us some inneresting Elon stories indeed.

But Grimes pulled focus away from the book as she concerningly responded:

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”

Grimes quickly deleted the post and details remained slim, but she definitely made it sound like Elon was withholding baby Techno Mechanicus from her — and that Shivon may have had something to do with it. However, she’s since changed her tune.

Related: Elon Took A Pic Of Grimes’ C-Section & Sent It To WHOM??

On Sunday, the Genesis singer took to X (Twitter) to give an update on the startling situation to try to “de-escalate the narrative.” She wrote:

“Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm. I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”

Well, guess they were able to find peace. How lovely since they’re practically family!

The singer also shared regrets over her initial post making the feud public — which started everything off last week. She wrote:

“I truly apologize for responding to Walter like that. As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me. Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation.”

What exactly IS going on?! WHAT are we supposed to “imagine”? The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that she was angry to learn of Elon’s twins with Shivon at the same time as the public, but could there be more?

She didn’t really answer any of those questions, but she did make it sound like her and Shivon squashed their beef:

“Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids. I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye, Plz respect that at this time”

Not to jump to conclusions, but Grimes’ sudden switch up almost makes us wonder if Elon stepped in to get her to put a PR spin on the highly-publicized situation… Anyway, see her tweet and decide for yourself (below):

Hey, I wud prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm. I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue. This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're… — Grimes (@Grimezsz) September 10, 2023

The same day, Shivon responded to the Nightmusic songstress’ post, sharing the same optimistic tone about their “insanely overdue” face time:

“At the end of the day it all ended up for the best! Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue. You’re a total badass and I respect you very much as well. I can’t wait for kiddo play date and congrats on baby Tau as well!”

At the end of the day it all ended up for the best! Thank you for taking the time to really connect and understand each other. So glad we had such a wonderful talk, was insanely overdue. You’re a total badass and I respect you very much as well. I can’t wait for kiddo play date… — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) September 10, 2023

This is all just a weird situation — and one that we really still don’t have a lot of answers about. But at least there’s peace now? What do YOU make of it all?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Vanity Fair, HBO, & Geek Wire/YouTube]