Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Husband Blames Ken Urker For Ruining Marriage -- By Making THIS Shady Call!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard‘s estranged husband Ryan Anderson is clapping back with his side of the supposed reason for their split!

As Perezcious readers know, after just three months of living together following Gypsy’s prison release, the couple have called it quits. According to previous TMZ sources, a big reason for the split was Ryan’s alleged food hoarding habit and how he got super upset when Gypsy tried to clean out the refrigerator. But is that the full story? No — not according to Ryan, at least!

The special education teacher told TMZ on Wednesday that the breakup was all the fault of his wife’s ex-fiancé Ken Urker! And the trouble began way back in January! Oof, if that’s true, then that’s just days after Gypsy stepped out of jail…

Related: Josh Duggar Once Boycotted A Gas Station For Selling Adult Magazines…

According to the estranged husband, Ken called up Gypsy’s stepmom Kristy in January, around the time the convict’s Lifetime docuseries was airing. Apparently, he wanted to clear the air, so he told Kristy the real reason he broke things off with Gypsy back in the day. Reports had claimed he wasn’t a fan of the convicted murderer’s fame, but in this new call, he said it had nothing to do with the spotlight. He just wanted to give Gypsy “space to grow,” the outlet noted. Hmm… More like he wanted to give her time to get outta jail — ’cause he wasted NO time swooping back in once she was free! Just saying!

Kristy reportedly asked what his relationship status was and he insisted he wasn’t married. But he also claimed he wasn’t trying to break up the couple’s marriage or even get back with his ex. And yet Ryan doesn’t believe that for a second!

Per the insiders, Ryan and Gypsy’s relationship struggles kicked into high gear after Ken called, and Ryan reportedly believes Urker was the trigger for the breakup. He thinks the other man 100% made that call to reinsert himself back into Gypsy’s life — and it worked!

As we’ve all seen, Gypsy and Ken have been inseparable since she announced her breakup. They even got matching tattoos! And, sure, they’re claiming to be just BFFs, but sightings of them holding hands would suggest otherwise. So, it’s really no shocker that Ryan’s pissed!

But that’s not all!

Ryan has also filed a restraining order against his ex! People obtained court records that showed the 37-year-old filed for a restraining order against Blanchard on Thursday, April 11. No word yet on why he wants the protection, but it comes just a few days after the felon filed for a temporary restraining order against him on Monday, April 8, the same day she filed for divorce.

Oh, and the divorce? She’s blaming it all on HIM! In her divorce filing reviewed by the outlet, the Munchausen by proxy victim asked for interim and final spousal support “as he [Ryan] is at fault in the dissolution of the marriage.” She also requested that her partner not be issued any support. A court hearing is scheduled for May 23.

This is getting super messy, y’all! While both Anderson and Blanchard have different reasons for why things didn’t work out, it’s clear the honeymoon phase of their post-prison marriage didn’t last long after her late December release! That sux! Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Ryan Anderson/Instagram & Ken Urker/TikTok & The View/YouTube]