Halle Bailey & Her Boyfriend BLOCKED Each Other On Social Media After Pics Holding Hands With Little Mermaid Co-Star!

Yikes! This fairytale couple is stirring up some very real drama!

Halle Bailey is all the talk right now as she gets ready for the release of The Little Mermaid. Not only is the first Black version of Ariel a big deal for a lot of little girls, the Disney live action remake is likely to be huge with audiences around the world who love the original! Everyone’s eagerly awaiting the premiere next week… Well, except for THIS person!

On Monday, the actress joined her star-studded cast to walk the blue carpet in London. She looked absolutely stunning in a custom white gown by Miss Sohee, a crystal-embellished silver headpiece, and pearl earrings. After snapping solo photos, she was joined by her co-star and romantic lead in the film, Jonah Hauer-King, who plays Prince Eric.

Their chemistry was on full display as they HELD HANDS for all to see! Ch-ch-check it out!!

AW!

Super cute, right?! Except maybe not to Halle’s boyfriend, Darryl “DDG” Grandberry Jr.!

After spotting the photos, fans noticed the rapper BLOCKED the actress on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday. And guess what? Halle clapped back by doing the same thing!! Whaaat??

DDG just blocked halle on twitter pic.twitter.com/jIovYaWonr — tega the creator✰???????? (@whereistega) May 16, 2023

While neither has commented on their decision to block the other, this seems like a sign something bad is going on! Considering this all happened after Halle got a little too cozy with her co-star at the premiere, we can’t help but wonder if DDG suspects some kind of cheating scandal? It certainly wouldn’t be the first time two actors got together!

On the other hand, if Jonah and Halle really were having an affair — and they’d managed to keep it a secret until now — it’d be awfully silly of them to hold hands during a photo-call. So, maybe this isn’t what it seems? Maybe they’re just two friends who were embracing each other during a hectic and exciting moment? It makes sense they’d be nervous, this is by far the biggest acting gig either has had!

That said, there have been rumblings online that Halle and DDG’s relationship was on the rocks dating back to February. Those mostly seemed light on evidence — plus they’ve been lovey-dovey in public recently. Ironically, People just released some commentary from a new interview with the 23-year-old on Wednesday, and she had a lot of kind things to say about her (maybe ex?) boyfriend!

When asked if the 25-year-old, whom she went public with last year, is her Prince Charming — or, better yet, her IRL Prince Eric — she laughed and said:

“People love to talk about this. Yeah. I would say that.”

She went on to discuss young love, noting:

“I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else. And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

She added:

“I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life. I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman. …It’s a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience.”

Of course, this interview was published this week in People‘s print edition — but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t conducted weeks ago…

Meanwhile, during an interview on The Breakfast Club in November, DDG dished on his love life:

“I’ve never been with nobody that’s, like, really motivated me like she do.”

He also revealed he could see himself proposing to her “eventually.” Damn. He went from wanting a forever together to blocking her! Not even just an unfollow — he straight up wants NOTHING to do with her! How things change!

It’s important to remember this is all just speculation based on some eye-catching social media behavior. While Halle hasn’t addressed the rumors yet, the musician had a good time trolling fans with a very sarcastic reaction video on Wednesday. In the clip, he pulls off a chain dedicated to his partner and pretends to be upset. Take a look:

Hmm. Is he joking about the whole thing because it’s fake? Or to get through it because it’s too real? What do YOU think this means, Perezcious dating experts? Sound OFF (below)!

