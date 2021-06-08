Jason Sudeikis Is STILL 'Angry' About Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles' Relationship!

Jason Sudeikis knows what it’s like To Be So Lonely, to borrow a phrase from his romantic rival.

We may never know exactly how the Saturday Night Live alum’s breakup with Olivia Wilde played out, but we DO know that he’s had a rough go of it ever since she hooked up with her Don’t Worry Darling muse, Harry Styles. Sources said Jason — who was reportedly holding out hope for a reunion — was shocked, heartbroken, devastated, the whole nine yards.

Related: Olivia & Jason Seek Protective Order From Stalker — DETAILS

It seemed as though the co-parents were finally settling into a more amicable space when the Ted Lasso star thanked his ex-fiancée during his Critics Choice Award acceptance speech. But according to a source for Page Six, the comedian is NOT over it yet. They shared:

“Jason is still heartbroken about Olivia and Harry’s relationship. They’re going from strength to strength, and he’s still massively upset and, to be honest, is still a little angry.”

If the Booksmart director did cheat on Jason with Harry (as some sources have claimed), then sure, we understand his anger. The conflicting breakup timelines we’ve heard are puzzling, to say the least. Plus, the Horrible Bosses star is almost certainly dating (and living with?) a much-younger model, whom he’s known for years and even hired for a role Ted Lasso before Olivia ever even met the Grammy winner… so we’re not exactly sure whose side to take in this situation.

In any case, the House alum doesn’t seem to be letting the drama bring her down, because a source for Entertainment Tonight dished that she’s “having an awesome time” with her ex-boybander beau in London. The couple have reportedly “been going on walks outside in the park and not hiding their relationship” and have “grown even closer as a couple.”

That being said, being on the same page with the father of her two children has been a priority for the 37-year-old. Another ET insider previously explained:

“All [Olivia’s] ever wanted is for them to have a united front. They are and always will be a family.”

Related: Harry & Olivia’s Love Is Blossoming In The UK Over Pub Dates!

Following his Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and Critics Choice Awards wins, the source added:

“She is proud of Jason and super supportive of him.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like her efforts at keeping the peace are working out. We mean, if sources are sharing that your ex is heartbroken and angry, you’ve already failed at the “united front.” We guess Jason just needs more time to heal these wounds…

Or that’s just the narrative he’s trying to project!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Avalon]