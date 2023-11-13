Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Romance 'Feels Very Special' To Insiders Watching It Develop! OMG!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to sweep the world off its collective feet with their clear chemistry!

Of course, the Kansas City Chiefs star spent the weekend down in Buenos Aires, Argentina and hung out with Taylor at some of her concerts there. And if super-sweet snaps of the couple kissing passionately during that South American outing weren’t enough for you, we’ve got new insider info about ’em, too!!

On Sunday afternoon, a source spoke to People about the 33-year-old singer and her NFL star beau. For one, the insider explained how Taylor is more than ready to start performing once again after a great, fun, and restful break from her Eras Tour:

“Taylor was excited to kick off her international tour. She’s had a great break.”

The 1989 crooner “loved catching up with girlfriends” during the tour break, including some high-profile outings on the town with them. And even more importantly, she “had fun spending time with Travis” as the two developed their relationship with tons of media attention and public scrutiny all around!

The insider explained this about Taylor’s take on Travis right now:

“He is a gentleman. He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life.”

Awww!

Then, the kicker! The source added:

“It all feels very special.”

So amazing!!

We are beyond the ‘sparks flying’ stage, y’all. There’s a full-on romantic fire raging between these two! And we love to see it!!

Reactions??

