Pregnant Hilary Duff Hugs Her Kids For The First Time Since Coronavirus Scare -- Look!

Hilary Duff is embracing her children once again after days of self-isolating due to a coronavirus scare!

As we reported, the Lizzie McGuire alum revealed last week that she was exposed to COVID-19 and had been quarantining away from her two children: Luca Cruz Comrie, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and Banks Violet Bair, 2, whom she shares with her hubby Matthew Koma. But it appears the actress is now allowed to make contact with her kiddos!

On Tuesday, she shared an adorable black and white photo of her holding the two kids in her lap, giving a positive update in the caption, writing:

“NOT TOTALLY IN THE CLEAR BUT LOOKING POSITIVE AND BY THAT I MEAN NEGATIVE!”

Yay!

See the heartwarming pic for yourself (below).

It appears the “negative” was in reference to the rapid coronavirus test the industry vet got earlier in the day, which she also posted a picture of. As we wrote, the star’s exposure apparently happened last week in New York City, where she has been filming the latest season of her hit TV series, Younger.

This development is a huge step forward since Saturday, when Hilary — who is pregnant with her third child, btw — revealed in an Instagram Story that she was “exposed to covid.” She added:

“Quarantine day 2 Fml.”

In the days since, the Disney Channel alum has been staying in the basement away from her children — but they’ve been maintaining constant communication with each other. On Sunday, the 33-year-old shared a video of her and Luca interacting with each other by stomping on the floor from different rooms.

She said in the clip:

“Matt taught Luca the code for I love you. We’ve been doing it all day long. It’s so sad.”

Awww.

In the meantime, Hilary noted her family was making sure to give her VIP quarantine treatment, sharing:

“My sweet family was leaving so many sweet treats outside my door. I finally threatened to run upstairs…break quarantine and breathe all over them so they have to have me back.”

We’re glad she didn’t have to resort to that!

Get well soon, gurl!

[Image via Hilary Duff/Instagram]