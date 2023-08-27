Taylor Swift’s Pal Jack Antonoff Has Shady Reaction To Scooter Braun’s Mass Client Exodus!

Scooter Braun‘s ongoing drama has caught the attention of one of Taylor Swift‘s besties!

Lately, there have been a ton of rumors of several high-profile celebrities – including Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Idina Menzel, and Carly Rae Jepsen – jumping ship from the 42-year-old’s management company SB Projects and seeking new representation. Sources for Scooter have made it seem like what’s happening is no big deal. One even claimed to Us Weekly that “all of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as Hybe America CEO,” adding:

“People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

Even Scooter has brushed off the accusation, making it seem like all is fine! However, the rumors circulating right now may have some truth to them. As we previously reported, the Biebz reportedly hired a new attorney, David Lande at Ziffren Brittenham, to assist in getting him out of his contract with the music executive early amid their rumored rift. We’re talking roughly four years early! Oof…

Since the news of the mass exodus of clients broke, people have taken to the internet to react, sharing everything from a hot take, joke, or meme. And now, Jack Antonoff has entered the chat! The 39-year-old musician took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to post a meme of a Sims character looking at their computer while a baby was engulfed in flames on the floor. Along with the pic, a quote read:

“Not now sweetie, mommy is trying to figure out why Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Idina Menzel just fired Scooter Braun as their manager.”

Jack also included a little self-promo by posting a link to his band Bleachers’ Live at Radio City Music Hall LP. You can see the post (below):

Damn!

Obviously, Jack does not have a working or personal relationship with Scooter. However, he has been a long-time collaborator and good friend with Taylor! And we all know about the beef she has with Scooter ever since he purchased Big Machine Records in 2019 and then sold the masters for her first six albums to the private equity fund Shamrock Capital. We bet these two have been loving the karma that seems to be coming his way right now!

