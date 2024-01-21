Jacob Elordi & Reneé Rapp Take On SNL With Surprise Appearances From Rachel McAdams & Megan Thee Stallion!

Saturday Night Live is back! And jam packed with famous faces!

In its first episode of 2024, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi took on hosting duties alongside musical guest and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp, and boy did they have a show for us! In his opening monologue, the 26-year-old joked about his highly-popular film Saltburn and THAT grave scene… If you know, you know! He also reflected on his seven-year acting career and how special it was to be on the Studio 8H stage with his loved ones in the audience. Awww! Watch (below):

He hit the ground running with some pretty hilarious and relevant sketches! Joining show regular Bowen Yang, the two played “professional lip readers” who can “decipher exactly what someone might be saying” — emphasis on the “might”! First off, the duo attempted to read Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s famous Golden Globes convo, and of course, were pretty far off of what’s generally agreed was said. According to them, Timmy thought Kim Kardashian is Kylie’s mom! Ha! They also deciphered a paparazzi vid of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce before Reneé joined the pair to speculate on what was said during Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2023 lawsuit! Watch (below):

Jacob later introduced Reneé for a fabulous performance of her hit song Snow Angel, but the REAL surprise came when Rachel McAdams — yes, the original mean girl Regina George — introduced her for her second performance!

2004 Regina meets 2024 Regina! We’re seeing double! How fetch is that?? We all know the reboot needs some serious positive press right about now!!

Reneé performed her hit song Not My Fault off the Mean Girls soundtrack, and brought out surprise guest Megan Thee Stallion to help!!

OMG! Watch both performances (below):

Rachel flexed her comedy skills in funny acting class skit where she played Natalie Partman, an acting student who looks just like McAdams, but ISN’T McAdams! LOLz! Watch (below):

Also during the show were some pretty funny sketches about, the Bachelor, bowling, Alaska Airlines, and more. Catch up on all of ‘em (below):

So, what did you think of SNL's first episode of 2024, Perezcious readers?? How'd Jacob do as host? Were YOU expecting to see Rachel and Megan?! How about that totally awesome crossover between the OG Regina and the new Regina?!

