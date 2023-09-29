Whoa! Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation Heats Up -- An ARREST Was Just Made!

The Tupac Shakur murder case isn’t cold anymore!

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in relation to the 1996 drive-by shooting that took the life of the hip hop icon.

Per the AP, on Friday morning the LVPD arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis — though the charges have not yet been made public. An expanded indictment is expected to be released later in the day. Two months earlier, on July 17, cops raided his wife’s home searching for items “concerning the murder of Tupac Shakur.”

Related: Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Unreleased Tupac Poem

Keefe D is a well-known member of the South Compton Crips, as well as a friend of rappers Eazy-E and Diddy. He has long been a person of interest in the shooting of Tupac and even admitted in his memoir Compton Street Legend that he was in the car that night on the Vegas strip.

Do the Las Vegas police have their man? Is he the one who killed Tupac? Or is this just the next step in the investigation? We’ll know soon enough…

[Image via Chris Connor/WENN/The Art of Dialogue/YouTube.]