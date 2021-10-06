Did Dale Moss Reunite With Clare Crawley As A ‘PR Move’?! Bachelor Nation’s Jared Haibon & Dean Unglert Spill...

Did Dale Moss get back together with Clare Crawley for all the wrong reasons? Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon seem to think so!

During a recent episode of their podcast, Help! I Suck At Dating, the two tossed around some ideas as to why the 33-year-old football player may have reunited with Crawley in February, theorizing he only did it in order to repair his image after facing some backlash from their initial split. WTF? Unglert stated:

“100 percent, it was a PR move from Dale to be able to find a career [in] hosting or whatever it is, that’s my assessment.”

Talk about such a d**k move if this is true! As fans know, Moss proposed to the 40-year-old reality star in August 2020 just four episodes into season 16 of The Bachelorette. And while they seemed head over heels for each other, they eventually broke off their engagement in January 2021. At the time, rumors circulated that he cheated on Crawley, something which he neither confirmed nor denied when previously addressing the breakup.

Related: Clare Crawley Refuses To ‘Stay Down’ Despite Struggling With Dale Moss Split!

However, the relationship wasn’t over for long as pictures surfaced of the two hanging out again just one month later. Clare and Dale then became Instagram official again in April, and their engagement was reportedly back on by July. But we all know how that turned out… in heartbreak once again.

Ultimately, Unglert feels that the South Dakota native was never “fully invested” in his romance with Crawley and was only in it for the career benefits. The Bachelor in Paradise alum explained:

“Once they broke up [the first time], Dale started to see the backlash that he was receiving — and Dale, he’s not an idiot — you know he [got] very bad press, like, very bad PR. He starts to see all this backlash he’s receiving and so what’s his response? He wants to then get back together with Clare because he knows that with Clare, he can achieve his professional goals a lot easier.”

Haibon agreed, adding that their romantic connection always seemed one-sided:

“I bet that if Clare had an entire season, Dale might have removed himself because he wasn’t as invested in the relationship with Clare as Clare was with him.”

Yikes! It’s certainly not the first or the last time someone from the Bachelor franchise would have done something just for publicity, so it wouldn’t really shock us if this stunt was legit, especially after his super shady response to the breakup drama! Moss and Crawley haven’t responded to the podcast episode yet but given his lack of a response to the Abigail Heringer hook-up rumors, who knows if he’ll take the time to hash this out.

Do you think Dale was only in it for the good press, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Dale Moss/Instagram, Judy Eddy/WENN, FayesVision/WENN]