Wait, Jenelle Evans CAN'T Divorce David Eason?!

Jenelle Evans is setting the record straight on why she didn’t go straight to divorce upon splitting from David Eason late last month!

As we’ve been reporting, the Teen Mom 2 alum filed separation docs from her 35-year-old now-estranged husband in late February. David has already been acting out over it, while Jenelle is focused on the well-being of her three kids, including 7-year-old daughter Ensley who the duo shares. And it’s going to be like this for another YEAR!!

On Wednesday, a TikTok user asked Jenelle about the separation filing, and why the MTV alum didn’t go all-in on divorce. After all, she’s accusing him of abuse, confirming the murder of her dog, it’s plenty enough reason to get the hell out for good! Well, it turns out she can’t! Not in the Tarheel State! In a video response, Jenelle explained that she has to wait a YEAR to make it official in North Carolina:

“I would’ve skipped straight to divorce but I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses.”

And as she noted, for a while, neither her nor David wanted to move out to create that separation:

“The problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave. So, whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation, I filed something called separation by bed and board. It basically protects assets, property, stuff like that.”

As we’ve covered, reports claim he now lives on her boat in a marina close to their home. But even with David free and clear of the residence, Jenelle still has to wait another 11-plus months! She concluded:

“But yeah, you have to be separated for a complete year. If you guys see each other one time [such as a] hookup and end up back together, but then you argue and you’re like, ‘nah this isn’t going good,’ it doesn’t matter. The clock restarts. So, yeah, they’re very particular here, which is crazy. So, yeah, that’s where I’m at right now, and the clock has begun.”

The clock has indeed begun! Tick-Tock over on TikTok! Ha! You can watch the video (below):

She’s dead-right about the law, too. Per the state government of North Carolina itself (HERE), “absolute divorce” can only happen after the two parties are separated for at least a year and a day:

“You are eligible to file for divorce, also called an ‘absolute divorce,’ only after being separated for at least a year and a day.”

We agree, pretty ridiculous. If your man cheats or, say, brutally kills your dog in front of your children’s eyes, you should be able to file for divorce right away, right?? Seems to us like some Bible Belt law trying to force families to stay together… no matter what.

Well, the clock has begun! Reactions, y’all? Surprised at this law?! Sound OFF with your takes in the comments (below)!

