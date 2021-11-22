Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Last Thoughts During Traumatic Moment She Almost Died In A Plane Crash

Jennifer Lawrence has experienced all kinds of dangerous situations through her characters on the big screen — but recently she had near-death experience in real life, too.

In her new profile for Vanity Fair, the actress shared details of a terrifying incident back in the summer of 2017 after she had wrapped her film Mother! Aboard a private plane from Louisville, KY to New York City, she and a friend heard a loud noise and felt a change in the air pressure in the cabin, which turned out to be an engine failure.

The passengers were reassured that they could make a safe emergency landing with one engine — but the plane went silent shortly after, indicating they had lost the second engine, as well. Of that horrifying moment in the air, the Oscar winner recalled:

“My skeleton was all that was left in the seat.”

She told the outlet that as the plane began to dip:

“We were all just going to die. I started leaving little mental voicemails to my family, you know, ‘I’ve had a great life, I’m sorry.'”

When asked why her instinct was to apologize, she admitted:

“I just felt guilty. Everybody was going to be so bummed. And, oh, God, [my dog] Pippi was on my lap, that was the worst part. Here’s this little thing who didn’t ask to be a part of any of this. I started praying. Not to the specific God I grew up with, because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy. But I thought, Oh, my God, maybe we’ll survive this? I’ll be a burn victim, this will be painful, but maybe we’ll live.”

Jokingly, she added:

“‘Please, Lord Jesus, let me keep my hair. Wrap me in your hair-loving arms. Please don’t let me go bald.'”

As we now know, the 31-year-old’s prayers were answered and then some. As Vanity Fair reported, the plane slammed down onto a runway in Buffalo, NY, where it “bounced into the air” before crashing down again. The passengers and crew emerged safely from the plane after “rescue crews broke the jet door open,” and then J-Law boarded another plane after “a very large pill and several mini bottles of rum.”

Sadly, flights are still a struggle for the Hunger Games star:

“It made me a lot weaker. Flying is horrific and I have to do it all the time.”

Holy s**t! We totally understand having a hesitation about flying after living through that harrowing experience. And we are SO glad Jen is still with us to tell the tale.

