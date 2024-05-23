The Bride Of Chucky Takes Beverly Hills! Jennifer Tilly Is Joining The Cast Of RHOBH!

Longtime viewers of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills better brace themselves for some new faces next season!

After three seasons on screen in Bravo‘s high-end universe, RHOBH star Crystal Kung Minkoff has departed. Her fiery rival and one-season-wonder Annemarie Wiley is gone, too. And taking their place are two new women with interesting histories! The first is former Netflix exec Bosom Saint John. But the OTHER one is the big news here! It’s Jennifer Tilly!!!

That’s right! The Oscar nominee may have graced the silver screen with her presence in films like Bullets Over Broadway and The Bride Of Chucky back in the day, but now she’ll be joining the small screen world for some good ol’ fashioned Housewives drama! Gotta hand it to Andy Cohen, y’all. He consistently surprises us!

Now, if you’ve been watching RHOBH recently, Tilly’s name isn’t totally out of left field. She hung out quite a bit last season with Sutton Stracke. And for this forthcoming season, Bravo is making it official by granting Tilly the supremely coveted “friend” status among the cast. She’s in good company, too; longtime fan favorite Kathy Hilton will return as a friend of the Housewives as well!

As for the rest of the cast, well, you already know ’em and love ’em. Garcelle Beauvais is coming back, as it Erika Jayne. Kyle Richards and Sutton will return, too — and Dorit Kemsley is set to return after she finally appears to have reeled in an interesting storyline with her recent separation from hubby Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley. Remember, for a while there, pretty much everybody thought Dorit would NOT be back for this next season. But the marriage issues seem to have kept her place on the roster intact! Darkly ironic, that…

We already know how Kathy fits in with that group — and it always seems to make for some damn good TV! And now, we can’t wait to watch how Tilly and Saint John navigate their newfound roles, too. No premiere date yet for RHOBH‘s 14th season, sadly. Trust that if it were up to us, it’d be TOMORROW! LOLz!

Reactions to these casting updates, y’all?? Are you surprised to see Tilly’s name pop up?! Or were you expecting it after seeing her get cozy with Sutton last season?! Share your takes on Tilly’s imminent RHOBH debut (below)!

