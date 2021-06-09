Jessica Chastain Is Totally Unrecognizable As Tammy Faye Bakker!!

This transformation has our jaw on the floor!

On Wednesday, the trailer dropped for the new film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring Jessica Chastain as the titular televangelist. Tammy Faye Bakker rose to fame alongside her husband Jim Bakker (played by Andrew Garfield) for their creation of The PTL Club, a prominent Christian television program.

Tammy was known for her singing as well as for her signature heavy-makeup look — which the actress totally knocked out of the park! The 44-year-old even highlighted her remarkable metamorphosis in a side-by-side Instagram:

Tammy was also known for her acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and her outreach to those with HIV/AIDS, which was unusual for the country — let alone the Christian community — to acknowledge during the height of the crisis. Writing about the film in another IG post, the Interstellar star shared:

“I found a video of her singing a song, and she turned to the camera and said, ‘God loves you just the way you are’. Whatever God means to anyone. I’ve never been baptized. I didn’t grow up within a church, but I do believe in unconditional love. We are all part of this world, part of humanity and part of grace. No matter where you come from, you are perfect, and you are fully and unconditionally loved. And that’s what I hope people leave the theater knowing.”

Ch-ch-check out the trailer — and Jessica’s INCREDIBLE transformation — below:

