Fergie Shares RARE Glimpse Of Her & Josh Duhamel’s Son Axl For His 10th Birthday!

Fergie is the proud mom of a 10-year-old!

On Tuesday, the Fergalicious songstress took to Instagram to share an ultra-rare glimpse at her and ex-husband Josh Duhamel’s son in honor of his 10th birthday… Wait, Axl Jack is 10?? Boy, where does the time go?!

The momma bear posted a carousel of cute pics of her son over the years, beginning and ending with black-and-white headshots. In between, though, the 48-year-old sprinkled in shots of her boy posing for the camera in sunglasses, in a Batman costume and in a soccer jersey alongside his pals. She sweetly wrote:

“To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast. Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack”

Awww! Scroll through (below):

So sweet! A superhero enthusiast for SURE!

As for daddy Josh, while he wasn’t able to spend his kiddo’s birthday with him in person as he’s currently in Minnesota as part of CBS’ Buddy Games, he asked a local news station to help him celebrate. In an IG post of the broadcast, the Transformers star asked the audience:

“So my son turns 10 today, August 29th, and he’s not with me, obviously he’s back in California. So I’d really appreciate it if everyone could sing him a happy birthday.”

Watch (below):

He captioned the post:

“Happy 10th birthday buddy boy. Love you kid.”

Love it!

What do YOU think of the proud parents’ posts, Perezcious readers? Who does Axl look more like?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Fergie & Josh Duhamel/Instagram]