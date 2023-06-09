Joe Giudice's Ex-Business Partner Claims He STILL Owes Him Nearly $1 Million -- 16 Years Later!

Joe Giudice‘s former business partner is FED UP!

During Tuesday night’s explosive Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion part two, Joe’s former business partner, Joe Mastropole, was brought up when Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice got into an argument over Melissa’s alleged involvement in the Giudices ending up in jail. Melissa clapped back at Teresa:

“What, do you think we were hanging out with an ex-partner of Joe? How do we even know him?”

The aforementioned ex-partner then defended Melissa in a new interview with The US Sun, claiming he’s “never met her” and “wouldn’t recognize her” if they bumped into each other. As you’ll recall, back in March 2014, then-partners Teresa and Joe pleaded guilty to several counts of fraud, including bankruptcy fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, and failing to pay taxes. Teresa spent 11 out of her 15-month sentence behind bars while her hubby served 41 months.

In 2007, Joe’s ex-partner Mastropole accused them of forging his name on mortgage documents to pocket $1 million. The case was eventually settled and then reopened a year later when an NJ judge ordered the Bravo personalities to pay Mastropole back $260,000. Now, 16 long years later (!!), Mastropole is declaring he NEVER saw a dime of that money!!

In the new convo with the outlet on Wednesday, Mastropole claimed he was never paid back, saying:

“I got nothing [back]! I got zero.”

Jeez! That’s awful!

Worst of all, Joe actually ended up losing SOOO much more money in the process of the (somewhat pointless?) legal battle, he added:

“I lost $980,000 and another $300,000 in attorney’s fees, so it cost me a million dollars.”

He continued:

“They owe me $980K. I put up the money for the three properties [they rented out] and I never got nothing.”

Jeez. How’d they get away without paying??

Speaking about the court case, the scorned businessman went on:

“They screwed me, I didn’t screw them. And I didn’t really put them in jail. I went to the bankruptcy hearing just to protect my interest. I didn’t want to put them in jail, I just wanted my money!”

The 67-year-old New Jersey native now considers himself a “survivor” after everything that happened. When asked if he wanted to take them back to court to recoup his money, he sadly shared:

“Nah, I give up. They ruined my life already. […] I had five strokes and my mother lost her house because of them.”

He elaborated:

“I’m getting older. I don’t need the aggravation. I don’t want another stroke… I want to live in peace, that’s all.”

Totally understandable, but what a s**tty position to be in! Especially since it’s not like Teresa and Joe have been struggling. While they are now broken up, Teresa is currently living in a $3.4 million seven-bedroom mansion with her husband, Luis Ruelas, both of whom are in legal trouble. The reality star reportedly owes her home state over $1 million in unpaid taxes.

Luis’ company Digital Media Solutions was accused of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act regarding unwanted telemarking calls and is currently under investigation. He was sued in a class action lawsuit alongside Choice Health Insurance LLC in May 2023, per court docs. DMS hasn’t responded to the suit yet. Luis’ ex-fiancée, Vanessa Reiser, also filed a restraining order against him while claiming he hired a private investigator to “stalk her,” per Page Six. On this trouble, Mastropole said he has “no idea” who Luis is and knows “nothing.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Guidice has been deported from the US to his home country of Italy and is now living in the Bahamas where he is working with an immigration attorney in hopes of returning. Reflecting on his former friend, Mastropole expressed:

“I don’t give a s**t what he does. He should be ashamed of himself. […] I’m surprised he don’t call me up and at least tell me he’s sorry. He screwed my life, my mother’s life and took all my money. Come on, man. Don’t you have any heart?”

Seriously… What a mess. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

