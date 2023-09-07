Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hope To 'Keep Things As Positive As Possible' During Dramatic Divorce!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are doing their best to stay “positive” amid their divorce.

It’s obviously been a very emotional and chaotic time for the couple as they are in the middle of splitting up after four years of marriage. And the shocking news has come with a ton of headlines about what went wrong in the relationship and whose to blame for the breakup.

Despite all this drama, the musician and actress are keeping their heads held high, a source close to them told People on Wednesday:

“People are trying to be negative towards both of them but they are trying to keep things as positive as possible knowing there’s always a lot of tension in a divorce. They’re two incredibly scrutinized people. This is incredibly stressful for them, but everything between them has been very collaborative.”

While some have speculated this divorce was in the works for a while since they recently sold their home in Miami, the insider insisted this wasn’t the case. The co-parents “coordinated” the sale together and “they made a profit on it,” the confidant explained:

“It was something they both wanted to do. Everything has been very collaborative. The sale of the house wasn’t in advance of a divorce specifically as sometimes people do, but it does make it easier.”

That said, news of their split didn’t come as a “surprise” to the folks in their inner circles — partly because they spent “the whole summer apart,” claimed another source who knows the pair.

That source added:

“They were not separated but they’ve been living separate lives for months.”

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones alum suggested they were on the same page with everything when they released a joint statement confirming the divorce.

In it, they revealed in part:

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

Regardless of how “mutual” they insist this divorce was, it hasn’t stopped fans from being critical of Joe, whom some believe has his team running a “smear campaign” against his ex.

But considering they share two daughters — Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old whose name hasn’t been revealed — we can understand why the exes are trying to stay positive and rise above the controversy. They have little girls to protect!

