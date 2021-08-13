Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Doesn’t Wash His Hair… EVER!

This celebrity shower debate has gotten out of hand!

While the controversial conversation started by a couple of pairs of parents (Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell) admitting they go an unconventionally long time before washing their kids, it’s now somehow inspired a handful of celebs to admit they — not their kids — barely shower!!

Why would anyone want to admit that? We have no clue… But for fans of Stranger Things, one hottie’s beloved hair has just become the center of the debate.

Joe Keery sat down for a cover story with GQ on Thursday — opening up about how his light-brown locks have become more popular than himself and how he keeps his hairdo in such stellar condition. Hint: it doesn’t involve much conditioner.

The publication opened up the interview writing:

“He doesn’t wash his hair. He rarely even touches it, except during moments of contemplation, when his fingers will comb the fallen front strands back into an upward swell that maintains an anime level of consistency.”

According to the outlet, the Free Guy lead doesn’t even get regularly scheduled haircuts, journalist Brennan Kilbane continued:

“He does not ‘get’ haircuts in the way most people get haircuts — by asking for and then paying for them. Haircuts simply happen to him, in the way a belly rub happens to a dog on a walk.”

LOLz! What’s crazy is a hair-care brand once wanted to pay Joe to be the face of their product — even if his locks are apparently dirty AF. After being offered a “bunch of money,” the 29-year-old declined the offer, reflecting:

“I think it would just be so lame for the majority of people. It would be a sellout move. Don’t you think?”

OK, but let’s get back to that whole “He doesn’t wash his hair” thing. Because WTF??

After a late 2019 pic of a haircut gone wrong sent the internet into a chaotic frenzy, we can’t imagine what people are going to say to this revelation!

Recalling the viral photos of the haircut that looked like a child had gotten hold of a pair of scissors and wreaked havoc on his head (HERE), the Massachusetts native remarked:

“It didn’t go over well. I saw some funny photos of it, and apparently, I looked like a f**king idiot. But that’s okay. I think it’s good for everybody to look like an idiot at some point.”

And that disaster isn’t enough to stop him from contemplating shaving his head in the future! A classic move from any rising star, TBH. Maybe not something that fans would freak out so much about now that they know he doesn’t wash his hair?? What do you think, Perezcious readers?

One person who would definitely insist the young man get cozy with a bottle of shampoo is Terry Crews, but his opinions aren’t so cut and dry. Similar to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine lead is a big proponent of showers! And he takes THREE in a day, too! Talking to Access Hollywood about the bathing debate, the comedian explained:

“I took three today. Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne are right. I took one in the morning, after the workout, and then I took one before I got here. And then I took one in between acts.”

We’re pretty sure that one-ups the Jungle Cruise lead! The 53-year-old added:

“I love to [shower], because I spend so much time sweating.”

But here’s where his opinion might deviate from others — he seems to be defending the no-shower folks (or shading them depending on how you read his comment):

“First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower. But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain’t nice. My wife is like, ‘Babe, babe, babe.’ I’m Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to get clean.”

So he’s saying maybe Keery just isn’t sweating enough to warrant showering?? How sad for his girlfriend!

We’ll let you argue it out in the comments (below), Perezcious readers! Which side are you on in this shower scandal? Let us know!

