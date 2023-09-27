Joe Manganiello Won Over By Caitlin O'Connor's Sense Of Humor??

Things are heating up between Joe Manganiello and his new flame!

Two months after filing for divorce from Sofia Verga, the 46-year-old actor already moved on and found himself in a relationship with 33-year-old actress Caitlin O’Connor. Earlier this month, a source claimed the pair had been “casually seeing each other” ever since they first met in a hot tub at an “unofficial” post-premiere party for the HBO miniseries Winning Time. They were apparently “talking the whole time”!

Related: Sofia Posts Topless Pic After Joe Was Spotted With Hot Younger Actress!

The new couple have been quietly hanging out around El Lay and were even spotted this month leaving a Gold’s Gym in Venice, California, together. Clearly, these two hit it off right away. And now, their romance seems to have further progressed in a short amount of time!

On Tuesday, an insider for People shared that Caitlin and Joe are officially “dating” each other and are taking their relationship out of Los Angeles. The new couple is “out of town together” right now. However, it’s unknown where Joe and Caitlin went. Nevertheless, this is a big step in their romance!

But what made Joe want to make things official with Caitlin? Apparently, the Magic Mike star was drawn to her sense of humor! The People source said:

“They’re both really funny together. He laughs at her a lot because she’ll crack these witty jokes. She’s really witty. So sweet and smart. And he’s cool. He’s cool as s**t.”

Wow!

We wonder how Sofia feels about her ex moving on! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you rooting for Joe and his new girlfriend? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Caitlin O’Conner/Instagram, Joe Manganiello/Instagram]