Joe Rogan Brags He Can Suck His Own D**k: 'I'm Super Flexible'!

Joe Rogan wants you to know he’s a man of many talents!

The podcaster and horse dewormer promoter made an odd claim during a new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, on which he declared:

“I could suck my own d**k if I wanted to!”

Wow, talk about cocky!

The bold allegation came during a conversation with guests Ari Shaffir, Mark Normand, and Shane Gillis, who were taken aback by the raunchy remark. Rogan continued:

“I’m super flexible. I’ve never done it — but I’ve put it around my face just to know I could do it.”

He can do it… but never even tried it?? Hmm.

Rogan went on to make it clear he wouldn’t actually *enjoy* performing fellatio on himself even though he theoretically could.

Video: Carrie Underwood Side-Eyes CMAs Vaccination Joke After Hubby Defends Aaron Rodgers!

When one of his guests quipped, “What are you doing here then?” — suggesting they’d constantly be blowing themselves if they had Joe’s flexibility — the 54-year-old replied with a laugh:

“You still have a d**k in your mouth — you can’t enjoy it!”

You won’t know until you try it, Joe! We thought you were all about doing your own research! Just sayin’!

The comment sparked a frenzy on social media. Users who were used to blasting Rogan for his dumb remarks about treating COVID with the horse dewormer, ivermectin, despite the CDC’s warnings to not use the drug for that purpose, found themselves more perplexed than pissed. Critics wrote:

“That’s why he took horse medicine. Now we all understand” “First horse dewormer. Now this?” “Now that’s someone I’d take vaccine info from!!” “There’s no such thing as “I could if I wanted to” that translates to “I [do it] constantly”

One Twitter user referenced the recent reports of Aaron Rodgers revealing he sought medical advice from Joe after testing positive for COVID-19, writing:

“That’s Aaron Rodgers’ doctor, y’all”

Honestly, we’re just glad that Rogan — who is one of the world’s most popular podcasters, earning a deal with Spotify reportedly worth over $100 million — is finally making headlines for something other than being problematic.

Before he enraged critics online with his COVID-19 misinformation, the UFC commentator enraged Spotify employees with a reportedly transphobic comment about how it was “madness” that people were unable to question if children should be allowed to transition.

One Spotify employee wrote last fall on an internal networking channel on the app Fishbowl:

“I’m personally bothered by his transphobic comments and am concerned with the way he might spread misinformation.”

The question is: is he also spreading misinformation about his self-fellatio skills?

Only one way to find out: pics or it didn’t happen!

[Image via YouTube]