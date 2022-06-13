John Stamos Slams Tony Awards For Leaving Late Friend Bob Saget Out Of 'In Memoriam' Segment

John Stamos isn’t happy that his close, late friend Bob Saget was left out of the “In Memoriam” segment during Sunday night’s Tony Awards ceremony. And now, he’s letting the world know about his displeasure.

The popular former Full House star took up for Saget — who tragically and unexpectedly died in January of this year at a hotel in Orlando — on Sunday by using Twitter to reflect his dismay that the late star wasn’t memorialized properly by the show.

Of course, Saget was well-known in his career as a TV star, both on the aforementioned classic sitcom and its Netflix reprise Fuller House alongside Stamos, as well as hosting longtime ’90s juggernaut America’s Funniest Home Videos. The late stand-up star also held movie roles, too, in comedic classics like Half Baked and others.

But the Tony Awards miss is a significant one, because Saget was accomplished on stage, as well! During his prolific career, Bob had two major Broadway roles: in 2006, he played the “Man in Chair” in The Drowsy Chaperone, and almost a decade later, in 2015, he stepped in for theater actor Marc Kudisch to play Pastor Greg for a time in the production of Hand to God.

Referencing both of those achievements, Stamos slammed the Tony Awards for missing Saget on their “In Memoriam” segment dedicated to some of the stars who passed since last year’s award run. Saying he was “disappointed” by the absence, Uncle Jesse asked the show to “do the right thing” and make it better for fans and mourners:

Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing ! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 12, 2022

The 58-year-old TV star’s Twitter call-out clearly caught a nerve with fans on the social media app.

In the hours after Stamos’ Sunday morning demand, users from across the world shared their opinions about the unfortunate mishap with the memorial segment:

“I was really hoping they would change their minds and include him. What a huge slap in the face to his memory. As a life-long lover of Broadway (and of Bob Saget), I am disappointed and heartbroken. Bob deserved better, and you all know it.” “I agree yes he is and he’s still here with us in spirit” “That’s complete bulls**t.” “That’s so messed up! He deserves to be there!!” “That’s really disheartening. They couldn’t give him 5 seconds?” “That’s just not right! Hope they hear your plea and fix it!” “So heartbreaking to hear this! Unacceptable” “It was so bad this year. So many were left out.” “He DESERVES to be part of it! That’s outrageous!”

Of course, Stamos has been pretty vocal about his late friend ever since Saget passed away back on January 9 of this year. The TV star has recently shared heartwarming details about some of the final messages the two longtime friends sent to each other before Bob’s passing.

And more recently, Stamos was part of a group that honored Saget with the Netflix special Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute. In it, Stamos and others recalled their memories working with the late Full House icon both on TV and around the comedy world during his impactful life.

Per ET, the Tony Awards have not publicly commented on Saget being left out of the memorial segment.

