Julia Fox Walks Back 'Deadbeat Dad' Claims As She & Her Ex Celebrate Son’s Birthday Together

Julia Fox is becoming a household name after getting caught up in the Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson/Kanye West love square. However, not long ago the actress and artist was dealing with her own totally separate romantic drama. She had previously accused her ex Peter Artemiev, father of her one-year-old son Valentino, of being a “deadbeat” and an “alcoholic.”

On the most recent episode of her podcast Forbidden Fruit, the actress walked back her fiery statements about her former husband. Issuing a public mea culpa, she shared:

“All I want to say is, I’m sorry. You’re not a deadbeat, I know that you’re not, and I know that it wasn’t that you weren’t trying to see [our son] Valentino, it’s that you weren’t trying to see me.”

Oh… yikes! We guess that does exonerate him from the “deadbeat dad” claim. She went on to note that she made those social media accusations after not having seen Peter in “a month or more.” She explained:

“Everyone had COVID. I had no help at all whatsoever, and my friend was out and saw Peter out and Peter was saying something along the lines of, ‘That bitch won’t let me see my son.’ And when that was relayed to me … my blood boiled. I just snapped.”

Hey, fair enough. The Uncut Gems star added:

“He just really did not step up to the plate in the way that I wanted.”

Really not making it sound like she was wrong initially tbh… Still, she wanted to make amends and even “the playing field” considering her ex isn’t a public figure like she is:

“He just is so not about this life. He doesn’t give a f**k about it. He’s, like, the most chillest, down-to-earth, authentic guy.”

She added:

“I feel like he was kind of meant to deliver me my son in a weird way.”

The momma proved the peace between co-parents by including Peter in her birthday Instagram for Valentino, sharing several throwbacks of the couple and their son. She captioned the post:

“My beautiful baby is 1 today!! Thank you so much for showing me what love is. Thank you for humbling me and teaching me patience and hard work. Thank you for being my biggest blessing. My greatest accomplishment. My masterpiece. I don’t deserve you but somehow we’re here and I promise to love you unconditionally and accept you for who you are .”

The exes even hung out for Valentino’s birthday celebration in New York on Monday. Julia shared some snaps from the Wonderland-themed occasion on her IG Story, including a clip that appropriately had Madonna’s Vogue playing in the background.

It did kind of look like the parents dressed for different events, as the 31-year-old was rocking a Matrix-esque outfit that surely had Ye’s stamp of approval, and Peter showed up in more casual fare (TMZ has the photos HERE).

It’s nice to see feuding exes put their differences aside and come together for their kid’s special day. Crossing our fingers that Kim and Kanye can do the same in the future!

