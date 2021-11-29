Julia Roberts And Husband Danny Moder Celebrate Twins Hazel & Phinnaeus’ 17th Birthday With RARE Photos!

Growing up SO fast!

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder can’t believe that their oldest kids, twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, are already 17! The duo celebrated the duo’s birthday on Sunday, and the famous parents even took to social media to mark the occasion!

The actress — who rarely shines a spotlight on her kiddos, including 14-year-old son Henry — added a throwback photo of the babies as newborns to Instagram, which was originally published on the cover of People, reflecting:

“17 of the Sweetest years of life”

Awww!! Look at the adorable tots (below)!

So, so cute!!

Related: Julia A Runaway Bride IRL? Kiefer Sutherland & Jason Patric Discuss Love Triangle

The Emmy-nominated cinematographer opted for a more recent photo, snapping a pic of the teens eating breakfast in matching Wonder Woman attire, writing:

“These rabble rousers. 17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood.”

Famous friends and family had a lot to say in the comments section of Danny and Julia’s posts, including the Pretty Woman star’s niece Emma Roberts, who chimed in with three heart emojis. Director Alex Richanbach also added:

“This is insane, man. Happy birthday to these two grown ups!”

It is insane!! Time flies! Wish the celeb kids a belated birthday in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

[Image via Brian To/WENN & Danny Moder/Instagram]