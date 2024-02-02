Is Justin Bieber Subtly Sharing Signs That He's About To Drop New Music?? LOOK!

Is Justin Bieber prepping for a spate of new music in 2024?!

The Canadian pop star got his fans up in a tizzy this week with several Instagram posts that showed him performing with a band and singing on the mic in what looks like some type of studio. And while it’s not outright confirmation that Hailey Bieber‘s hubby is about to drop new tracks, it sure looks promising!!

Related: Justin Just LOOOOVES Dropping Hints On Social Media, Doesn’t He?!?!

This started on Tuesday evening when the 29-year-old posted a photo carousel for his 293 million (!) followers. In it, as you can see (below), Justin is clearly singing on the mic while a guitarist and a DJ rock out in the background! Ch-ch-check it out:

And that wasn’t all! On Wednesday, the Baby crooner shared more photos from the apparent studio in a carousel that also had him doing a bunch of other stuff — like golfing. But the music pics are what kept catching fans’ eyes:

Inneresting!!

Beliebers did not hesitate to let him know how they felt about the studio sighting! As you can see (below), people WENT CRAZY in the comments IN ALL CAPS while dreaming about the possibility of new tunes:

“I will actually croak” “JUSTIN REMEMBERED HE’S AN ARTIST EVERYONE SCREAMED” “hide your favs, the owner of the music industry is coming back” “THIS IS WHAT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR!!!” “Rehearsals? Oh we are so back” “Justin don’t play with us like this” “THE SCREAM I JUST LET OUT!!” “The prince of pop is BACK!!!” “this better not be a tease!!!!!”

And on it went! Gotta love that excitement! Whether they are right or not, fans sure are fired up. But what do U think, Perezcious readers?? Studio work?! Rehearsal moves?? Is this the Biebs gearing up to release fresh new tracks?! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Talk Show Channel/YouTube]