Justin Bieber Is 'Done' Getting Tattoos On THIS Body Part After A Request From Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber‘s days of getting inked are over. At least on one part of his body!

After his successful 10-episode YouTube original docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, the 26-year-old debuted a follow-up special on Friday, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, in which he took fans behind the scenes of what he’s been up to this year – including his body art collection.

Related: Justin Delivers Emotional Performances Of New Singles Holy & Lonely On SNL

Speaking about one of his latest additions, a rose neck piece he revealed in September, the Grammy Award winner shared:

“I think the thorns symbolize the rough spots in my life. The flower is such a representation of beauty. I think I’m done on my neck. That’s a Hailey request.”

But just because the 23-year-old isn’t feeling the neck ink doesn’t mean he’ll be stopping altogether:

“My back is still pretty open, and I don’t have kids yet. So, I’m thinking of getting their portraits on my back.” Hail recently got new ink on her ring finger in honor of the singer, so maybe she’ll start filling up her bod with more art??

Clearly, these two are still very much in love, but that’s unfortunately not the case for many other celeb couples who weren’t able to make their relationship work during quarantine. When asked what he believes they have done differently to strengthen their bond even more, Bieber replied: “Her and I have really big lives. Hailey is such a driven person, I’m such a driven person and so it allowed us to take a step back and focus on each other. That was actually really a beautiful thing.” Aww, cute! He continued: “Hailey really empowers me and enables me to feel like Justin. I love you for you, you are enough, and that enables me to go into my workspace and be confident and feel like I’m enough. I feel like we’re just learning how to navigate the relationship. I mean, we’re now two years in.” Speaking of being two years in, the pair later reminisced on their South Carolina wedding in 2019, which came one year after privately saying “I do” in a courthouse ceremony. The model reflected: “We both really enjoyed our wedding, we had a lot of fun. I always think if we were to have done our wedding in the place we’re in now as opposed to then or even the year before that, what would have been different, and I just think that both of us continue to just become healthier people from that moment forward.” Looking to the future, Justin concluded: “We continue to show one another that you’re my priority. You continue to show me I’m your priority, and I think time, like you continue to say, shows that. It allows us to continue to see each other’s heart and see, OK, this person has my best interest and we’re building a life and we have something to look forward to.”

Watch Next Chapter (below) for more from the happy couple:

[Image via Justin Bieber/YouTube.]