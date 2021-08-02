Justin Hartley Gushes About 'Beautiful' New Wife In IG Tribute Days After Ex Chrishell Stause Went Public With New BF!!

Cute or calculated?

On Saturday, Justin Hartley took to Instagram to wish his wife Sofia Pernas a very happy birthday — but coincidentally the heartfelt post came just days after his ex-wife Chrishell Stause went public with her new man, Jason Oppenheim, leaving us to wonder whether or not there were some spiteful feelings in the mix??

Related: Selling Sunset‘s Mary Fitzgerald Is ‘Elated’ Ex Jason & Chrishell Are Dating!

Taking to IG with a rare series of photos over the weekend, the This Is Us lead gushed:

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful Sofia! This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day. Here’s to taking down oysters all over the world! I love you very much!”

The adorable pics show the 32-year-old dining at multiple restaurants in chic attire and with a huge smile plastered on her face. A more light-hearted snapshot also caught the Blood & Treasure lead with a mouth full of oysters! LOLz! See for yourself (below)!

How cute! The Young And The Restless alum commented on the sweet tribute:

“Can’t wait. I love you.”

Since the 44-year-old ended his marriage with Chrishell — controversially via text message — he’s fallen hard and fast for Sofia. Or was it the other way around? What is time??

In any case, the couple went public with their relationship at the start of the year, and by the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May, they were already married! News of their nuptials went public after they were spotted wearing wedding rings on the red carpet, surprising no one more than Stause — which is totally understandable given their divorce had only finalized in February!

Related: OMG! Kourtney Kardashian Let BF Travis Barker Cut Off A Chunk Of Her Hair!

Interestingly, days before Sofia rung in another trip around the sun, Chrishell shocked the internet by announcing she’s dating her boss! The Netflix reality star/real estate agent gave fans a sneak peek at her secret romance on IG last week and hasn’t been shy to hide her love away on social media since.

As seen in pictures from their vacation in Italy (above), the Days of Our Lives alum has been swept off her feet by The Oppenheim Group founder in the last few months. According to sources who spoke to E! News:

“[Their] connection was undeniable.”

AH-mazing! Now that she’s no longer heartbroken, the actress is clearly ready to flaunt her happiness for all to see, right?! Perhaps especially Justin? And what do you know, he’s flaunting right back!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Are they paying attention to one another’s social media lovefests? Or just living their best lives?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Justin Hartley/Chrishell Stause/Instagram]