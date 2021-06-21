Justin Timberlake Shares First Photo Of Baby Phineas For Father’s Day!

How cute!

Justin Timberlake shared the very first photo of his youngest son Phineas on Instagram Sunday while celebrating Father’s Day! Jessica Biel‘s husband made sure to keep the baby boy’s face out of the picture to maintain some privacy for the little one, but we did get a glimpse at how the songwriter is adjusting to life with two kiddos — and it couldn’t be cuter!

Reflecting on being a dad to the newborn (who arrived in secret during the pandemic) and his oldest son Silas, 6, the Grammy winner gushed:

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined. Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”

Ch-ch-check out the precious family photos (below), with Phineas’ IG debut in the second pic!

Adorable!! We hope it was a fantastic day for Justin and the fam!

