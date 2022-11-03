Takeoff Shooting: Quavo's Personal Assistant Identified As One Of The Victims

As police continue to investigate Takeoff‘s shocking death, more details are coming out about other victims wounded in the horrific shooting.

As we’ve been reporting, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also injured in the gunfire that killed the beloved Migos rapper early on Tuesday morning. Police are still trying to figure out the identity of the shooter(s). On Wednesday, investigators were able to conclusively determine the rapper’s cause of death via the bullet wounds.

Related: Cardi B Honors Takeoff By Sharing Heartbreaking Old Migos Interview Clip

Other new information is also now coming to light about what happened in the hail of gunfire. TMZ reports one of the other two people shot in the incident that claimed Takeoff’s life was fellow Migos rapper Quavo‘s personal assistant. The outlet cites law enforcement sources who report the 23-year-old wounded man to be Joshua “Wash” Washington.

While police have not publicly identified him yet, they have said a man and woman were both rushed to a hospital after the shooting. Their injuries from the shooting have been described as being non-life threatening. We hope Wash and the woman involved are continuing to recover physically from the incident. We can’t even imagine what he’s going through in the aftermath of this awful event.

According to TMZ, “Wash” has been close with Quavo (pictured above, inset) for several years. The outlet notes the young man describes himself as Quavo’s assistant, as well as “part of operations management at Huncho Records,” per social media profiles. Per Revolt, Quavo first launched that label imprint back in April of 2020.

As we’ve noted, Quavo was at the scene of Takeoff’s death on Tuesday morning. The elder Migos rapper, who was also Takeoff’s uncle, could be seen in social media videos trying frantically to get help for the deceased recording artist after the hail of gunfire rang out.

Related: This Was Offset’s Wordless First Public Tribute To Late Migos Bandmate Takeoff

Hours after the shooting, the Houston Police Department held a press conference about it. Speaking to media outlets covering the tragedy, Houston PD Chief Troy Finner asked for the public’s help in finding the killer(s). Finner also appealed to the hip-hop community and Houstonians at large for help in getting justice.

As we’ve reported, the chief told reporters on Tuesday afternoon:

“What if this was your brother? What if this was your son? Please step up. … I know a lot of great people in our hip-hop community and I respect them. I’m calling up on everybody, all hip hop artists, in Houston and around the nation. We’ve got to police ourselves. We all need to stand together and make sure that nobody tears down that industry.”

Such a sad story. We continue send our condolences to Takeoff’s family, friends, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]