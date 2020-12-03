RHOC's Kelly Dodd Regrets 'Insensitive' COVID-19 Comments: 'A Stupid Thing For Me To Say'

Say what you will about some of Kelly Dodd‘s more controversial opinions, at least she’s walking this one back… right?

The Real Housewives of Orange County star appears to have finally come to her senses regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This week, thankfully, she’s apologizing after having previously (repeatedly!) made light of the pandemic’s victims and denied its seriousness. And we are HERE for it!

On Wednesday night, the 45-year-old reality TV star appeared virtually on Watch What Happens Live, and spoke to host Andy Cohen about her previous comments on COVID-19, and how she’s evolved in the last few months.

For one, Dodd is now expressing regret for saying the pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd” — a comment she first made about the pandemic back in late April. She also previously said — twice, in both April and May — that “no one” in Orange County, California was dying of the virus, while belittling its severity elsewhere in the country, as well.

But things change, and now, she’s walking it back. The reality TV star spoke to Andy specifically about that “thinning the herd” comment, and said (below):

“Of course I regret saying that. It was a stupid thing for me to say. It was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody cause that wasn’t really my intention. I got freaked out about it and, in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever said.”

Wow! Can’t knock her for this one, at least she’s being honest…

But even in being honest about her regrets regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like Kelly can’t help but make excuses.

Trying to put her previous behavior into context, the reality TV star argued to Andy that she was merely “misinformed” regarding mask requirements and social distancing. Dodd added:

“Well at first I was misinformed. You guys have to realize this was, like back in January when this happened. I was misinformed. I didn’t realize not wearing a mask — I hate it. I’m claustrophobic. I can’t stand wearing a mask and now I understand the science behind it and I’m ready, willing and able to wear a mask and I know that it’s important.”

Hmmm… sorry, but we’re not totally buying that! Kelly’s controversial COVID comments came in April and May — not in January. Very, very few Americans even knew what the coronavirus was in January, since it didn’t fully cross over from China until late February. Lockdown orders and quarantines then began in mid-March. So what’s up with this weak “January” ignorance?? An excuse?!

So What Changed?

For Dodd, the entire coronavirus experience changed when her mother was diagnosed with the virus. Though the reality TV star is currently estranged from her mother, she learned via her brother’s Instagram account that the family matriarch had been admitted to the intensive care unit to battle the severe, scary disease. Clearly, that hit home.

Kelly’s mother is back home and doing better now, thankfully. It appears as though her bout with this very serious virus had an unintended side effect: getting her daughter to be a bit more aware and careful with her words — at least in this case.

And for that, well, we’re certainly thankful.

You can watch Kelly’s full WWHL interview about the coronavirus and more (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Are you buying Kelly’s apology this time around?

Sound OFF with your take on everything here, down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Watch What Happens Live/YouTube]