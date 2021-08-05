Kendall Jenner Sued For $1.8 Million Over Alleged Breach Of Modeling Contract

Yikes! Kendall Jenner is facing a pretty hefty lawsuit from fashion house Liu Jo.

In a legal complaint submitted on Monday in New York City, the Italian fashion company is accusing the highest-paid model in the world of breaching their contract by not appearing at a second photo shoot as part of their deal.

According to the filing, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum was to be paid a total of $1.5 million (plus a 20 percent service fee) for two photo shoots, but she only completed one. And she’s allegedly gone MIA after receiving a LARGE chunk of the change.

In the lawsuit obtained by E! News, Liu Jo insisted they had paid the 25-year-old $1.35 million in February 2020 after she completed her July 2019 shoot — even though she had yet to finish “her end of the bargain.” Perhaps this is a good lesson never to pay someone nearly in full before their work is done?!

But to Kendall’s defense, it doesn’t seem as though the delayed gig was all her fault. Like many things, the coronavirus pandemic initially pushed back her last obligation which had been planned to take place in London in March 2020. Both parties agreed to postpone due to travel restrictions and the global health crisis, but they did not confirm a new date at that time.

Now the company is complaining that Kendall has been incredibly difficult to reach and eventually “ceased responding to Liu Jo” altogether! That is until they informed her she was in breach of their contract and tried to “obtain a refund,” which they allege the supermodel owes.

Much of Liu Jo’s dismay seems to come from the fact that, despite the 818 Tequila founder’s proposal to complete the shoot in October (of 2020), the fashion brand learned she had traveled “to Italy in September 2020 to perform a photo shoot for a different designer.” And they submitted proof of a Metro UK article that included photos of the socialite arriving at a Versace gig that month.

But why would that matter? Well, the complaint urged that Devin Booker’s girlfriend continued to ignore them and claim she could not travel for the mid-October event, the date of which she had initially offered! They detailed:

“[Kendall] continued to fail to respond to urgent requests and communications relating to the logistics”

At that point, Lui Jo informed the fashionista that “she was in breach of her obligations under the agreement” but the Cali native allegedly argued that it was “impossible” for her to make it to Italy that fall. Despite having just traveled. Hmm…

The company is now seeking a refund of at least $1.8 million in damages, explaining:

“Due to Ms. Jenner’s refusal to negotiate in good faith, Liu Jo was forced to find replacement models and restructure its entire Spring/Summer 2021 photoshoot [sic]—at great expense to Liu Jo due to Ms. Jenner’s refusal to uphold her end of the bargain.”

A spokesperson for Kendall’s management company, The Society Management, responded to the allegations in a statement shared with E! News, demanding:

“This suit is without merit. The Society Management, on behalf of Ms. Kendall Jenner, has continually offered Liu Jo alternative dates and locations to fulfill an agreement that was forced to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Of course, they claim the reality star has been trying to reschedule the shoot, adding:

“Jenner has willingly offered to complete services honoring her commitments.”

Wow… For someone who made $22.5 million in annual earnings in 2018 for her modeling endeavors, according to Forbes, we suppose nearly $2 million isn’t as crazy as it might sound to some. Still, this is an interesting lawsuit that doesn’t seem like it will resolve easily.

