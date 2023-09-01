Khloé Kardashian Legally Changes One-Year-Old Son's Name From 'Baby Kardashian'!

It’s official! Khloé Kardashian‘s baby finally has a name — legally!

According to court docs obtained by People on Thursday, the reality star’s second child with Tristan Thompson has officially gotten his name changed from Baby Kardashian to Tatum Thompson. Thirteen months after his birth, an El Lay judge declared his name change official. Talk about a nice belated birthday present!

It’s worth noting that in the state of California, parents can decide if they want their child to take the mother’s surname, father’s surname, or a combination of the two. This means Koko and her ex decided the boy would bear his last name rather than hers, after she gave him her own last name at the time of his birth.

Tatum was originally named Baby in July 2022 when he was welcomed via surrogate by his 39-year-old mom, who hadn’t yet decided on a name at the time. By season three of The Kardashians which aired on Hulu in May, his name was revealed in one of the episodes. This was also around the time Khloé got candid about her struggles bonding with her son, which came much differently to how she bonded with her daughter True, due to his birth through surrogacy.

Congratulations to Tatum and the rest of the fam on the official name change, how exciting! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]