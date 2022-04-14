Travis Barker Reveals New Tattoo In Honor Of Late Taylor Hawkins

Travis Barker is paying tribute to his friend Taylor Hawkins.

Friends and fans alike have shared remembrances of the Foo Fighters drummer after his death last month. Travis, a friend, fellow drummer, and former tour mate, joined the outpouring of love for the late musician with a touching Instagram post. But he also took things a step further with a more permanent tribute.

On Wednesday, he posted some pics from the West Hollywood tattoo parlor Shamrock Social Club, where the 46-year-old got some new ink for his old friend. He shared some behind the scenes photos from the session (including a smooch from supportive fiancée Kourtney Kardashian) as well as a snap of the tat itself, a hawk on top of its foot. The final photo in the set is a sweet throwback photo of the two friends in their younger years.

Travis captioned the post:

“HAWK forever”

In his previous memorial, he recalled Taylor’s encouragement early in his career, writing that “I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination.” He shared:

“Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo’s in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night. To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room … Rest In Peace .”

So heartbreaking. But Travis’s new tat is a lovely tribute to his friend. Keeping Taylor and all his loved ones in our thoughts.

