Khloé Kardashian Defends Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott After Leaked Mag Story Alleges Trouble At Home

Khloé Kardashian is not down with any unfounded social media rumors — certainly not when it comes to her own life, and not when it comes to little sis Kylie Jenner‘s life, either.

The Revenge Body host took to Instagram over the weekend to slam a viral allegation that Kylie and Travis Scott are not actually a couple, refuting that claim with a powerful comment on the social media platform.

It all started over the weekend when a TikTok user posted a now-viral video showing screenshots from Travis and Kylie’s W magazine cover story — you know, the one that got scrapped last month in the wake of the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy.

Images that would have been part of that since-canceled cover shoot have purportedly leaked online, now, and fans are having their say reacting. The pic set, which appears to be titled “A Modern Approach,” dives into the Houston-born rapper and the Kylie Swim founder’s apparent non-traditional lifestyle together as they raise their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

And in one leaked passage put forth by that viral TikTok, W‘s claim about Travis and Kylie’s current romantic relationship (or supposed lack thereof) is what really turned some heads:

“Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”

Whoa!

Obviously, the whole world knew that the two young parents had split up for a while after Stormi’s birth, but it was supposedly common knowledge that they had reconciled ahead of Kylie getting pregnant with their forthcoming second child. Right?! But not so, at least if that since-scrapped piece is to be believed.

The allegation picked up steam after a commenter on the original viral TikTok video made a further unsubstantiated claim that there was serious trouble in paradise between the two A-list celebs:

“My friend worked this shoot and said they didn’t talk to each other the whole time.”

Hmmm… “My friend said” is pretty much the furthest thing away from definitive evidence, of course. But in a social media landscape where these relationship allegations were already taking hold, that claim only fanned the flames of the proverbial fire.

And that’s where Khloé comes into play!

On Sunday, the popular Instagram account Comments By Celebs captured Khlo-money’s take on W‘s surprising non-relationship claim, with True Thompson‘s 37-year-old momma writing this in the post’s comments section (below):

“Wow I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.”

Well then!

Those are definitely two diametrically opposing viewpoints — either Travis and Kylie are together, or they aren’t! So which is it?? BTW, you can see the post containing the initial claims, along with Khloé’s comment, HERE.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Where do U stand on this one?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

