Khloé Kardashian Has No Plans To ‘Shut’ Tristan Thompson Out Of Her Life Following Their Breakup!

No matter what happens between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the 37-year-old reality star plans to stick by her ex-man!

It certainly has been a bumpy ride for the two, who have faced multiple cheating allegations over the last couple of years. And while the former couple split last month, Khloé plans to keep Tristan in her life and maintain a decent co-parenting situation for their daughter True. A source explained to E! News on Tuesday:

“Khloe and Tristan are on OK terms. They are cordial and communicate every day about True. Khloe has completely compartmentalized their relationship and is in a much better place now in regards to the breakup. Khloe is not going to shut him out of anything and wants him to be around for the sake of True.”

Understandable since the pair share a 3-year-old daughter! Cutting Tristan out wouldn’t exactly have been fair to the little one, but we also wouldn’t blame the momma for wanting to either — especially after his recent verbal scrimmage with Lamar Odom!

Still, the insider mentioned how the Boston Celtics player “has been around the family” and is “still very much involved with their lives” despite their breakup. Most recently, the exes were caught by paparazzi having a mini reunion while picking up True from her dance class in El Lay. Video of the interaction actually showed Tristan and Khloé getting into the car together after the dad buckled the kiddo in her car seat.

One could assume this was just a prime example of some amicable co-parenting skills, but that wasn’t exactly the impression many folks got from the footage. And it unfortunately seems like we may have history repeating itself here! Who really knows, though!

We mean, multiple sources had previously been very adamant with E! that the Good American founder was totally “done with [Tristan] romantically” and doesn’t plan on “taking him back.” One person specifically added:

“They still talk every day and see each other often. They have to communicate because of True, and Khloe doesn’t want any stress or tension added to her life.”

But we all know how persistent Tristan has been, in trying to win back KoKo on social media, so we can only imagine how he has attempted to worm his way back in through their daily talks! Another insider also told the publication how the 30-year-old basketball player doesn’t plan to back down when it comes to their romance, saying:

“Tristan has been desperately trying to win back Khloe. He truly loves her and wants to be with her. He hates that it couldn’t work out and has been trying really hard to make her happy.”

It going to take a lot more (hopefully) than public declarations of love on the ‘gram to get her back, Tristan. And let’s be real here, he already had his shot, and he blew it! Perhaps, it is time for them to just remain friends and co-parents for the sake of everyone…

